Home nurse aid charged for exploiting vulnerable adult in Fillmore County

Sep. 19—PRESTON — A St. Charles woman is facing multiple charges related to the June 2022 financial exploitation of a man she was a home nurse aid for, according to charges filed in Fillmore County District Court.

Pamela Denise Poppenhagen, 57, appeared before the court Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, charged with two felony counts of check forgery and multiple lower charges related to allegedly stealing $700 from the man.

She was released on her own recognizance by District Judge Matthew Opat who ordered her to have no contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with vulnerable adults.

Poppenhagen lists a Spring Valley nursing home as her employer on Facebook. The company did not respond to a request for employment confirmation or if she is still employed by the business before publication.

No lawyer is listed on the Minnesota courts website for Poppenhagen and she did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 3.

According to the criminal complaint, Poppenhagen stole a total of $700 from a vulnerable adult she provided home care to as a nurse.

The man had given her a $400 check after she claimed a family member had cancer and needed the money. She had promised to pay him back but never did.

Poppenhagen attempted to cash a $300 check from the man at a bank in Spring Valley but employees held the check, did not cash it and a report was filed with the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office concerning a possible forged check from the man.

The man said he never wrote a $300 check to Poppenhagen. The word "medication" was written on the check and the signatures on the two checks appeared to not match.

She told a Sheriff's Office investigator that the man had written the check out to her and that she would cash it at the bank before heading to the Mayo Clinic to pick up his medication. Poppenhagen told the investigator that the man has episodes of forgetfulness and is bipolar.