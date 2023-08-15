Home Office heads ‘will roll’ over migrant barge debacle

Police board the Bibby Stockholm ahead of the evacuation of 39 migrants from the barge last week - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Heads “will roll” at the Home Office over the decision to put asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge before the results of Legionella tests were known, Border Force insiders have said.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, had been assured that all relevant tests and sign-offs had been done before the go-ahead was given for people to be brought onto the barge in Portland, Dorset, 10 days ago.

They were not aware, however, that there were outstanding test results for Legionella bacteria, which came back positive when they were reported to the barge contractors, CTM and Landry & King, by Dorset Council’s environmental health officers on Monday Aug 7.

This was the same day as the first migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm, but it was not until the Friday evening – four days later – that the 39 asylum seekers were evacuated after ministers ordered their removal following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

“I don’t understand why they put them on. I suspect someone in the Home Office will be for the high jump for that. Heads will roll,” said a Border Force insider.

“There is no way you should authorise anyone to go on there unless you were absolutely certain that it was green to go on all fronts. Someone, somewhere decided to take the risk. If that decision was taken by an official, then the official will be for the high jump.

“It’s such a big kick in the teeth for ministers that they should have recommended delaying, whether it was two, three or four weeks.”

Ministers have ordered an internal inquiry into the barge debacle. It is understood the decision to let the migrants on board despite the outstanding test results was an operational one taken not by ministers but by Home Office officials.

One Government source suggested officials may also have been left in the dark by the barge contractors about the fact that there were test results to come. However, the Home Office has refused to confirm whether this was the case.

The Bibby Stockholm, designed to hold up to 500 people, is a key part of the Government’s plans to reduce the £6 million a day cost of housing migrants in hotels.

