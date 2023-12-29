Home Office hits back at Farage after he called Cleverly ‘a moron’

James Cleverly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the lack of migrant Channel crossings over Christmas - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Home Office has hit back at Nigel Farage for calling James Cleverly a “moron”, saying Channel migrant crossings have reduced because of policy, not bad weather.

Mr Farage criticised the Home Secretary for hailing this Christmas as the first in five years when no migrants made a crossing, apparently ignoring the high winds and stormy weather.

But allies of Mr Cleverly sought to demonstrate that the reduction in the number of crossings by a third was not simply because of the weather but was evidence that the Government’s policies were working.

Mr Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, wrote on social media on Thursday: “You may be called Cleverly but you are clearly a moron. I am close to Dover now, the wind has been gusting 50mph. That is why there are no migrant crossings.”

However, Home Office sources pointed to data showing that there were almost exactly the same number of “red days” – when good weather conditions mean boat crossings are likely – last year as this. To date, there were 106 in 2022 and 102 this year.

But small boat crossings are down by a third this year, with fewer than 30,000 so far compared with 45,774 last year.

“It’s so marginal numbers-wise that the weather absolutely would not explain why small boat crossings are down this year by over a third. It’s lazy to suggest otherwise,” said a Government source.

The reduction has been attributed largely to a 90 per cent fall in the number of Albanians following a returns agreement enabling fast-track deportation of Channel migrants from the country back to it.

Increased patrols by France on the beaches following a £480 million deal between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, are also said to have played a part in helping to reduce crossings.

“Whilst the weather is a variable secondary factor, it is our relentless focus on disrupting the people smuggling gangs at every opportunity, working with partners across Europe, and our successful campaigns targeted at those who wish to be smuggled that coming here risks life, life savings, and not getting to stay,” said the source.

The source also pointed to the interception of equipment including low-quality boats, unfit outboard motors and inadequate life vests.

Home Office data show there has been a dramatic slowdown in the number of migrants crossing in the last four months of the year. September’s total fell from 7,964 in 2022 to 4,729 this year, October was down to 1,869, a third of last year’s 6,900, and November dropped from 4,082 last year to 1,661 this.

So far in December, 1,077 migrants have crossed, compared with 1,744 in the same month last year. No small boat crossings took place on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day this year, according to Home Office figures – the first time this has happened since 2018.