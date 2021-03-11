Home Office tests web-spying powers with help of UK internet firms

·3 min read
An eye in extreme-close-up looks through cascading lines of computer code
An eye in extreme-close-up looks through cascading lines of computer code

Two UK internet providers have been helping the Home Office and National Crime Agency track the websites visited by customers.

A trial of new powers granted by the controversial Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 has been going on for months.

It involves the internet providers creating internet connection records (ICRs), which can be used to show which websites a person visited and when.

Digital rights campaigners have raised privacy concerns.

"It's needles in haystacks, and this is collecting the entire haystack," said Heather Burns, policy manager with the Open Rights Group.

"We should have the right to not have every single click of what we do online hoovered up into a surveillance net on the assumption that there might be criminal activity taking place."

The Home Office said the trial was small in scale and in its early stages.

It is exploring what kind of data could be retrieved under the law and how useful - or not - it might be, it said.

But due to the nature of the trial, its exact workings are shrouded in secrecy, and it is not clear how many internet records are being collected for testing purposes, or to whom they belong.

The test's existence was first reported by Wired.

The power to spy on the websites people visit comes from the Investigatory Powers Act, which critics call a "snoopers' charter" due to widespread concerns about its scope.

Secrecy abounds

The act gives the secretary of state the power, with a judge's approval, to order internet providers to keep their records for up to a year. The definition is so broad that critics believe all ISPs will simply be issued with such orders to cover all their customers.

Those records can include which websites a customer visits, when, and how much data they download, as well as the relevant IP (internet protocol) addresses - but not what pages or exactly what content they read on those sites.

But that so-called "metadata" can still reveal a lot about a person's habits - from what political sites they visit to their use of pornography. There are, however, restrictions on who can access the ICRs and for what reasons.

The trial involves the two UK internet providers, which have not been named, the Home Office, and the National Crime Agency.

The internet providers themselves are prevented from saying if they are involved, as the law bans "disclosing" the existence of a data retention notice to anyone else.

The trial's existence was never formally announced or publicised, but was instead contained in two short paragraphs in a 168-page annual report from the Investigatory Powers Commissioner's Office (Ipco), published in December.

A spokeswoman for Ipco said the trial was continuing, and "regular reviews" were being carried out to make sure the data collection was "necessary and proportionate".

"Once a full assessment of the trial has been carried out, a decision will be made on whether there is a case for national rollout," she said.

'Testing purposes'

But Ms Burns said the level of secrecy involved was a cause for concern.

"Yes, they're ticking the boxes about the oversight and the judicial approval every way they can," she said.

"But there's still an aspect of transparency which is crucially missing here."

She said questions remained around the scope of the law, which had been a key concern for critics as it was being debated in Parliament.

The Ipco report's brief reference to the trial revealed that it began in July 2019, when a judge approved a "retention notice" on a telecoms company. Another was granted in October that year, for a different telecoms company.

Both are, it said, for "testing purposes only" - so it is not clear whether they are linked to criminal suspects.

The National Crime Agency said it uses what it calls "data exploitation" to tackle crime.

"We are supporting the Home-Office-sponsored trial of internet connection record capability to determine the technical, operational, legal and policy considerations associated with delivery of this capability," it said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Office uses internet providers to harvest data in secretive trials

    Digital campaign group criticises tests for ‘fairly staggering lack of transparency’

  • Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations 2021: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

    The Six Nations returns with intent this weekend, and after Italy and Grand Slam-chasing Wales do battle in Rome, and England host fellow Grand Slam hunters France at Twickenham, Scotland take on Ireland. The two sides met back in December during the Autumn Nations Cup, with Ireland coming out 31-16 winners. Since then, Scotland have defeated England but narrowly lost to Wales, with their third fixture against France postponed. Ireland suffered two narrow loses against Wales and France to start their Six Nations, before bouncing back with a commanding win against Italy. Six Nations 2021 fixtures: Match dates, kick-off times and full TV schedule When is Scotland v Ireland? Sunday, March 14. What time is kick-off ? The match will start at 3pm GMT. What TV channel is it on - how can I watch live? BBC will broadcast this fixture live. Telegraph Sport will also be bringing you live coverage throughout the game. What have we said about the teams? Scotland have called up a number of new faces for round four of the tournament, including Exeter's Sam Skinner who is desperate to take Scotland opportunity after impressing for his club side. Ireland sharpened their attack against Italy, with a number of young players taking their opportunity in Rome, Craig Casey in particular. Scotland v Ireland latest odds Scotland: 6/5 Ireland: 3/4 Draw: 22/1 Betting on the match? Get the latest offers and free bets here What's our prediction? Expect a close encounter between these two sides. Scotland have shown plenty of promise this Six Nations but the Irish pack will have too much on the day. Ireland to edge it. Scotland 17 Ireland 20

  • Sorry, space lasers don’t go ‘pew pew.’ NASA releases Mars audio — some are unfazed

    Scientists hope the lasers will help discover clues about ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

  • Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

    An Uber driver in California was attacked by passengers just days before.

  • Academy Museum: Why this could be a mecca for movie fans

    After decades of wrangling this ambitious venue devoted to cinema is finally set to open.

  • This Website Helps People Get COVID Vaccines Going to Waste

    This website tracks when COVID-19 vaccine doses are about to go to waste — and helps you get them.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?

    Israeli diners with a 'green pass' get to enjoy a meal with friends Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a year of canceled concerts, closed-door sporting events and restricted air travel, vaccine passports are being touted as a way to quicken the route back to normalcy. The premise is straightforward: A digital or paper document will indicate whether individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccination or, in some cases, recently tested negative for the coronavirus. This could allow them to travel more freely within their communities, enter other countries or engage in leisure activities that have largely been closed off during the pandemic. Vaccine passports seem like a desirable alternative to continuing lockdowns until herd immunity – estimated to occur at about a 70%-85% vaccination rate – is achieved. As a global health management researcher, I can certainly see the benefits of vaccine passports. But I’m also aware of the pitfalls. While vaccine passports may open the world to many, they may lead to discrimination – especially against the poor. Return to the skies Undoubtedly there is a desire to get back to normality as quickly as possible. For the tourism industry, which is estimating more than US$1 trillion in losses due to COVID-19, a reopening of travel would be much-needed relief. Even for those able to travel during the pandemic, arrival in most countries has required significant restrictions, often including a hotel quarantine of up to 14 days. Vaccination passports could allow families separated by local lockdowns, or state or country border restrictions, to meet in person. Pushing the case for a digital passport, an executive from Air New Zealand told The Guardian, “Reassuring customers that travel is, in fact, safe is one of our priorities. By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do.” And it isn’t just travel. Passports could also open the door to everyday pursuits that seemed normal before the pandemic. In Israel, the country with the fastest vaccination rate, citizens with a vaccination “green pass” will be allowed entry to gyms, hotels, concerts and indoor dining at restaurants. And some employers are considering requiring proof of vaccination to return to work. Getting a green pass In short, the concept of vaccine passports is no longer theoretical, as it was early in the pandemic, when the World Health Organization recommended against their use. It has even been suggested that the lure of a vaccine passport could result in more people stepping forward to get vaccinated. Israel instituted its green pass program on Feb. 21, both to reopen the economy and to encourage young people to get vaccinated. Other countries are monitoring the success of Israel’s program. The U.K. has shown interest in the idea of vaccine passports, and the 27 member states of the European Union are considering some form of vaccine-certification system to allow easier cross-border travel in the EU. In the U.S., President Joe Biden has directed government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of some form of digital vaccine certificate, analogous to the concept of a vaccine passport. Pandemic inequities This potential opening up of the world after months of restrictions is welcomed. But the concern is that the benefits will not be distributed equitably, and as a result some groups will be disadvantaged. After all, a pandemic once considered a “great equalizer” soon turned out to be anything but. As with most health crises, racial minorities made up a higher proportion of those affected in the U.S. – as seen in their higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Disparities along income and racial lines have persisted in vaccination campaigns. In the United States, for example, Black Americans have received the vaccine at half the rate of white Americans, and the disparity is even larger for Hispanic Americans. Globally, rich countries have ordered almost all of the currently available vaccines, meaning that the average citizen in a high-income country is much more likely to receive a vaccine than a health care worker or high-risk citizen in lower-income countries. It is also likely that demographic groups with higher levels of trust in authorities and medical institutions are the most willing to be vaccinated, and this may adversely affect marginalized communities. A recent study found that Black Americans – who have legitimate reasons to distrust the medical establishment – were the least likely of any racial group in the U.S. to say they’d get vaccinated against the coronavirus. As such, vaccination passports could perpetuate existing inequities within countries if those who are vaccinated can enjoy the freedom to move about their community while others remain in lockdown. A world divided? Given the global imbalance of vaccine availability, it is not difficult to imagine a situation where the citizens of rich countries may regain their rights to travel to environments where local populations are still in some form of lockdown. This potential to further divide the global rich from the global poor is a significant concern. Once economies start to “open” and those with vaccine passports are able to go about their business as usual, the urgency to deal with COVID-19 in marginalized communities may dissipate. Further, vaccination passports may give populations an inaccurate level of risk perception. It is still unclear how long immunity will last. It is also unclear the extent to which virus transmission is limited once one is vaccinated. Public health authorities still suggest that vaccinated individuals wear masks and maintain distancing in public for now, especially if interacting with unvaccinated people. These recommendations have led to concerns that vaccinated tourists, diners and shoppers may act in ways that might risk the unvaccinated service and hospitality employees with whom they are interacting. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] There are also privacy concerns with vaccine passports, which are primarily being proposed in a digital format. In the U.K., the proposed vaccine certification would come in the form of an app, which could be scanned to gain entry to restaurants and venues. It has sparked concerns that digital passports may infringe on the rights to privacy, freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Countries that rank low in global freedom indices, such as Bahrain, Brunei and China, are also using apps, often with troubling implications. In China, the app was found to be linked to law enforcement, and as people checked into locations across the city, their locations were tracked by the software. Despite the upsides of vaccines passports, these concerns remain. The World Health Organization has called on nations to make sure that, if implemented, vaccine passports are not responsible for “increasing health inequities or increasing the digital divide.” The danger is that thus far, at every stage the pandemic has exposed society’s inequities. Vaccine passports may perpetuate these inequities as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Yara M. Asi, University of Central Florida. Read more:Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests whyWhy COVID-19 immunity passports may violate US law Yara M. Asi is a Non-resident Fellow at the Arab Center DC and a Policy Member of Al-Shabaka.

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

  • MSC Cruises ship catches fire while docked in Greek port; no injuries among skeleton crew

    MSC Cruises' Lirica, caught fire in Corfu, Greece. Friday. No injuries were reported among the crew and no passengers were on board.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.