Home plate is where the heart is for Joe Robinson
Tucson Parks and Rec Umpire-In-Chief Joe Robinson answers a question
Tucson Parks and Rec Umpire-In-Chief Joe Robinson answers a question
The San Francisco Giants have navigated the 2023 season by turning rotation slots into openers, bulk guys and tag-team efforts. Is it actually working?
Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.
Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.
If you’re curious if there’s something here for you, the short answer is a resounding yes. However, as with almost all of From’s games, a little – okay, a lot – of patience goes a long way.
Nvidia's results after the bell today are hotly anticipated. Other companies in the semiconductor ecosystem are trying to monetize new AI demand, but they're not yet coming close in magnitude.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.
Amazon, Meta and others are facing House scrutiny over claims they allow sales of recalled products.
Zoom hypes AI. But is Wall Street truly impressed?
Tesla driver watches while FSD sends his Model 3 into a giant puddle. Driver ignores signs and safe driving behavior, now wants to sue.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
"You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn't going to take it?"
TikTok competitor Triller is preparing to go public, but estimates from Apptopia call its self-reported user numbers into question. Per Triller's S-1 filing, the short-form video app has had 550 million lifetime sign-ups. Apptopia’s data is only inclusive of mobile app installs, which means if Triller's numbers are correct, the remaining deficit would have to come via web sign-ups.
With clear frontrunner and former President Donald Trump expected to skip the event, it's a chance for his rivals to stand out from the crowded pack.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
Aljamain Sterling is the UFC bantamweight champion, is on a nine-fight winning streak and is being called by many the greatest 135-pound fighter of all-time. He defends his title against Sean O'Malley on Saturday in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. Does O'Malley even have a chance? Kevin Iole tackles that question.
Jessica Simpson may not have known the difference between tuna and chicken when her MTV reality show with then-new husband Nick Lachey premiered — 20 years ago this week — but it ultimately worked in her favor.
Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to "supercharge" Google Assistant with AI that's more like Bard, its algorithm-powered chatbot. One of the more intriguing ones I've stumbled upon is Moemate, an assistant that runs on most any macOS, Windows and Linux machine. Taking the form of an anime-style avatar, Moemate -- powered by a combo of models including GPT-4 and Anthropic's Claude -- aims to supply and vocalize the best answer to any question a user asks of it.