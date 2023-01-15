Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) shareholders have endured a 64% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Over the last month the Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 74%. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 65% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Home Point Capital made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Home Point Capital saw its revenue fall by 60%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this performance by sending the share price down 65% in the same time period. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Home Point Capital shareholders are happy with the loss of 64% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 6.2%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Home Point Capital that you should be aware of before investing here.

