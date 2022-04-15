Home-Price Drop Slows, Surprise Rate Decision: Evergrande Update
(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices dropped at a slower pace in March after authorities took further steps to arrest a decline in the real estate industry, offering a rare glimmer of hope to the distressed sector.
Meanwhile, China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, disappointing most economists who had expected a decrease to support the economy amid a worsening Covid outbreak. It kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday, and also refrained from injecting extra liquidity into the financial system.
China Home Prices Fall at Slower Pace Amid Easing Measures
China Central Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged
China Central Bank Surprises With Rate Decision (10:01 a.m. HK)
China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, disappointing most economists who had expected a reduction to bolster the economy amid a worsening Covid outbreak.
The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday. Sixteen of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a reduction of 5-10 basis points, with the rest expecting no change.
China Home Price Drop Slows in March (9:57 a.m. HK)
China’s home prices fell at a slower pace in March after authorities took further steps to prevent a worsening of a prolonged downturn in the real estate industry.
New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slipped 0.07% last month from February when they dropped 0.13%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Friday. Values in the secondary market declined 0.19%, the slowest pace in six months.
