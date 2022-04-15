Home-Price Drop Slows, Surprise Rate Decision: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices dropped at a slower pace in March after authorities took further steps to arrest a decline in the real estate industry, offering a rare glimmer of hope to the distressed sector.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, disappointing most economists who had expected a decrease to support the economy amid a worsening Covid outbreak. It kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday, and also refrained from injecting extra liquidity into the financial system.

The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday. Sixteen of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a reduction of 5-10 basis points, with the rest expecting no change.

China’s home prices fell at a slower pace in March after authorities took further steps to prevent a worsening of a prolonged downturn in the real estate industry.

New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slipped 0.07% last month from February when they dropped 0.13%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Friday. Values in the secondary market declined 0.19%, the slowest pace in six months.

