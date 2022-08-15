Home-Price Skid Hits Four Months Amid Steep Bank of Canada Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s real-estate correction deepened, with prices falling for a fourth straight month as the central bank ratchets up interest rates.

Benchmark home prices declined 1.7% in July, to C$789,600 ($610,950) according to data released Monday from the Canadian Real Estate Association. That brings the cumulative drop from February’s peak to nearly 6%.

The number of sales also continued to slide, falling 5.3% from June and 29.3% from a year earlier, the data show.

While an unprecedented boom drove Canadian home prices to record levels in the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has started to reverse since the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates. The benchmark overnight lending rate, which was holding at an emergency low of 0.25% until March, is now at 2.5%, with another outsized hike expected in September.

The resulting home-price declines so far have been sharpest in markets with the biggest run-ups -- mainly Toronto and the communities around it -- but that weakness is now spreading across the country.

Nearly all districts in Ontario, the most populous province, saw prices drop in July. The biggest decline was in Huron Perth, west of the financial capital on the shore of Lake Huron, where prices fell 6% on the month. Home values in the Toronto suburbs of Mississauga and Oakville-Milton fell 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively while smaller losses were registered in communities across the province.

Outside of Ontario, all but one of the major communities tracked by the real estate board in British Columbia on Canada’s west coast posted price declines. The cities of Halifax and Saint John on the east coast did as well, with communities from Quebec to the prairies also registering losses.

And with the central bank signaling the rate increases aren’t over, economists’ predictions for continued home-price declines have multiplied. Royal Bank of Canada has said this will be the biggest housing correction Canada has seen in at least 40 years as it continues into next year, while Desjardins Sercurities last week said average prices may lose 25% of their peak value -- though that would still leave prices above their pre-pandemic levels.

However, prices declined at a slower pace in July than the previous month, and because the drop in new listings, 5.3%, matched the slowing in sales, the build-up in inventory the market has registered in recent months came to a halt.

The sales to new listings ratio, a measure of market tightness, was at 51.7% in July, the same level as the previous month. And while the 3.5 months of housing inventory Canada had on the market in July was above the record low of 1.7 months seen at the beginning of the year, it is still lower than the historical average, the data show.

