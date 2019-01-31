Home Prices Take a Breather

Potential sellers take note: You may not have the upper hand in negotiating, even with first-time buyers. Witness Robert Ruppelt, 35, and his fiancée, Sara Shultz, 32, who were recently looking to buy a first home in Tampa. The couple made an offer on a four-bedroom, two-bath home that had been listed at $255,000 but was relisted at $248,000 after a price reduction. The couple countered twice with offers of $232,000 and $238,000, both of which were rejected. So Ruppelt and Shultz walked away.

"We wanted to feel we were getting a deal. We knew we'd be fine if we didn't get that one, and we didn't feel a need to rush," says Ruppelt. Ultimately, they settled on a new home that will be completed this summer for about $265,000. It will cost more than the other house, but the couple like that the home will be brand new and they can pick the flooring and paint colors.

Home prices nationwide started to soften in mid 2018. No one expects them to dive; rather, prices will continue rising but more gradually as the housing market regains a bit of balance between buyers and sellers and reverts to long-term trends.

Carl Medford, a real estate agent who works in Oakland and San Jose, Calif., says that when the market began to shift, buyers figured it out immediately and began to sort into two groups: those who think, Why buy now when we can buy in six months for less? and those who started throwing lowball offers. But sellers can take months to get the memo. "It rocks their worlds, because we've had a seven-and-a-half-year romp," says Medford.

For the past few years, buyers--benefiting from historically low in­terest rates--competed for super-slim pickings and bid up prices. Sellers sold quickly for the asking price or more. But in spring 2018, the housing market began to shift in the cities where home prices had grown fastest as houses reached the limits of affordability. Buyers grappled with rising mortgage rates (the 30-year rate rose by about a percentage point in 2018) and wages that hadn't kept up with the growth in home prices. Later in the year, they grew skittish about the economy and volatility in the stock market.

Home prices rose 7.4% overall in 2018, compared with 5.5% in 2017, according to Clear Capital, a provider of real estate data and analysis. Home values in 2018 rose in all but 10 of the 366 cities tracked by Clear Capital. They went up by double-digit per­centages in one-sixth of them, led by Boise, Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose and Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Prices rose more slowly in the largest cities and on the coasts, and they rose more quickly in surrounding smaller cities, as well as in the Midwest and Northeast, as the economic recovery went national. Cities with go-go home prices, such as Grand Rapids and Lakeland, Fla., typically have vigorous economies, with an influx of employers and jobs, and amenities that lure millennials.

For 2019, CoreLogic, a financial data and analytics company, forecasts that prices nationally will rise by 4.8%.

Housing Outlook

The tax overhaul will affect buyers and sellers, but the impact is yet to be seen in the housing market. The law's lower tax rates will free up more disposable income, which could increase housing demand. But the tax benefits of homeownership have been diminished--with new caps on the amount of mortgage interest and state and local taxes that taxpayers may deduct--raising the cost of owning compared with renting.

Existing home sales nationally fell by 7%, to 5.32 million homes, in November compared with November 2017, according to the National Assoc­iation of Realtors. Some cities saw steeper declines. For example, sales fell by 9.1% in Atlanta, 9.6% in Orlando, 13.4% in all of California, 14.7% in Dallas and nearly 20% in Seattle (King County). Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, expects sales to be flat in 2019. "The forecast for home sales nationally in 2019 will be very boring--meaning stable," he says.

Meanwhile, the number of listings for sale is ticking up. But supply is still tight, with more wiggle room at the upper end of the market than the lower end. Sellers still have the edge, but it's taking them longer to close deals. Price cuts have made a comeback, especially for expensive homes. Buyers are finding more to look at and don't feel as desperate. "The housing market has been running at 70 or 80 miles per hour, and we're now just getting back to 55," says Yun.