Home prices continue to climb in Ventura County

A new home in the Harvest at Limoneira development in Santa Paula. It's the only major new-home development on the market in Ventura County, which saw home prices rise but sales volume fall in October.

Ventura County home prices continued to rise in October, but the market has slowed to a crawl, with a bigger decline in sales volume than any other Southern California county.

The median price of a home sold in Ventura County in October was $816,000, according to the latest monthly data release from the real estate information firm CoreLogic. That includes both single-family homes and condominium units and represents a 7.4% increase over the median price a year earlier.

Among the six counties in CoreLogic’s Southern California region — Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego — Ventura County had the second biggest gain in median price, behind only Orange County at 14.2%.

Ventura County, for the second month in a row, had the region’s biggest decline in sales volume. There were 19% fewer homes sold in October 2023 than in October 2022, which was about double the rate of decline in Los Angeles and Orange counties. In September, the number of homes sold in Ventura County was down 33% from a year earlier.

Some of the slowdown in sales is likely due to rising interest rates, which have made the cost of taking on a mortgage much more expensive. According to Freddie Mac's market survey, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.95% in mid-December. That’s down from 7.8% in October, but it’s still far higher than mortgage rates have been for most of the past 25 years.

The higher mortgage rates mean a buyer will pay thousands of dollars more per month than they would have a few years ago for a home with the same value. Sellers are squeezed, too, because most of them will want to buy a new home when they sell their old one.

"The affordability challenge is huge now, as mortgage rates have gone up," said Selma Hepp, CoreLogic's chief economist. "Given that California is a more expensive state, we have a real affordability crisis."

Nationwide, home sales have held steady despite higher interest rates, while in the six-county Southern California region, sales dropped 8% from October 2022 to October 2023.

The main reason, Hepp said, is a lack of inventory — that is, a shortage of available homes, and especially a shortage of new construction. The same factor is driving prices up, and it's most pronounced in Ventura County.

"Ventura County had sort of a boom in demand during the pandemic, but not a commensurate increase in supply, no new construction, so now it's suffering a little more," Hepp said.

She expects mortgage rates to continue to decline gradually, down to around 6% by the end of 2024. She is also projecting home prices to rise, by about 4.8% from October 2023 to October 2024.

"It's been an interesting outcome, given that everything is telling us that home prices cannot rise anymore, but we continue to see home prices going up," she said.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County home prices continue to climb, but market slows