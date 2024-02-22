How are home prices influencing South Florida buyers? More are coming back

Rebecca San Juan
·2 min read

More people are buying homes in South Florida despite rising prices.

Home prices are now 1% to nearly 16% higher today than they were in January 2023 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to the latest monthly home sales report from the Miami Association of Realtors.

In Miami-Dade, median sales prices hover around $630,000 for houses, up from $545,000, and $405,700 for condos, up from $400,000.

It’s a similar story in Broward, where houses have a median sale price of $575,000, up from $540,000. Condos have a median sales price of $275,000, up from $269,900.

Prices haven’t kept buyers away. Both counties saw about 1% more single-family home and condo sales in January 2024 than January 2023.

Miami-Dade had 1,414 sales and Broward had 1,562 sales. That activity is a positive shift for South Florida. Except for September in Broward, both counties saw a consecutive year-over-year decline in sales for all of 2023.

Miami-Dade’s latest sale prices still fall short from historic peaks seen last year. The median sales prices for a home reached a new high of $631,670 for single-family homes and $420,000 for condos in July.

Broward saw prices climb to its highest level in June, with a median price of $615,000 for houses and $280,000.

Months of supply remain low for single-family homes in both South Florida counties.

Miami-Dade has 4.4 months worth of houses, and Broward 3.7 months.

Both offer more options for condo enthusiasts. Miami-Dade has 7.4 months of condos and Broward 6.2 months. A balanced marked consists of six- to nine-month supply — anything under gives sellers more power during negotiations, and anything over gives more power to buyers.

Cash is the go-to payment option for nearly half of all South Florida buyers, with 42.6% of all Miami-Dade transactions closing in cash and 44.3% in Broward. Both percentages are higher than the national average of 32%.