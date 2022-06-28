Home prices surged to another record high in April

U.S. home prices climbed to another record high in April, as inflation continued to run hot across the housing market in the spring.

The latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday put the annual increase in the cost of a home at 20.4% in April, down slightly from the prior month's upwardly revised jump of 20.6%.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index showed month-over-month price growth at 1.6%. The figure came in marginally higher than the 1.4% rise economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected and was up from last month's read of 1.5%.

Over the prior year, FHFA data showed home prices rose 18.8% in April.

Home prices rose to another record high in April, according to data from the FHFA.

(This post is breaking. Please check back for updates.)

