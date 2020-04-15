Home Prices Resilient Despite Big Drop in Sales Volume Due to Low Inventory

Redfin reports that for the seven days ending April 13, homebuying demand was down 25% compared to the prior year

SEATTLE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —Spring started more than three weeks ago, but this week felt more like a new beginning. Homebuying demand, as measured by the annual growth rate in customers going on their first tour with a Redfin agent, took the first few halting steps towards recovery, according to the latest weekly update from Redfin. For the seven days ending April 13, homebuying demand was down 25% compared to the prior year after being down as much as 36% for the seven days ending March 28.

It's still too soon to say if homebuying demand will suffer a relapse, and the road to a full recovery is long; in January and February Redfin's homebuying demand was up 27% compared to the prior year.

The improvement in homebuying demand is especially notable because this year Easter fell on April 12, when it landed on April 21 in 2019. Normally homebuying demand is weaker over the holiday weekend, but with gatherings limited by social distancing, it appears people kept shopping for homes.

Digital commerce is the best medicine for real estate

This past weekend, nearly one-third of Redfin's home tours were conducted via video chat. Now buyers are writing offers based on those tours. For the week ending April 12, 1 in 8 Redfin offers were written by customers who viewed the home via video chat even though some also saw the home in person.

While the coronavirus outbreak has prompted consumers to change their behavior, it's a change Redfin agents think is here to stay. Mara Gemond, a Redfin agent in Virginia, has had three buyers who've written offers based on a video tour, but none of them were avoiding COVID-19 exposure; all three were moving from at least an hour away. "There are still some kinks to work out," Mara said. "My kids laugh at me because I have nine different video apps on my phone."

Last weekend, Redfin also began piloting its Direct Access technology with vacant listings in Denver, Houston and Las Vegas. Direct Access turns Redfin's mobile application into a key that lets a verified buyer tour a Redfin listing without an agent. Until last weekend, Direct Access was only available on homes Redfin owns through RedfinNow, but demand from buyers and sellers prompted us to roll this technology out to homes listed by Redfin's agents.

The big question is whether homebuying demand will turn into sales

Redfin is still hearing reports of bidding wars from agents in markets across the country, especially for affordable homes and homes in historically desirable neighborhoods. Janet Rose, a Redfin agent in Oklahoma, has buyers relocating from the coasts to take advantage of lower prices. "There are Amazon and Dell facilities in the area as well as an Airforce base, so those people who have stable jobs and can buy a home in that $200,000 price point." Oklahoma hasn't seen as many COVID-19 cases as the rest of the country and real estate is considered an essential service in the state. Janet said, "I feel busy."

Despite these pockets of activity, U.S. pending sales are down 54% for the seven days ending on April 10 compared to the prior year. As recently as March 10, pending sales were flat compared to the prior year.