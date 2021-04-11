- By GF Value





The stock of Home Product Center PCL (BKK:HMPRO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ?14.4 per share and the market cap of ?189.4 billion, Home Product Center PCL stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Home Product Center PCL is shown in the chart below.





Home Product Center PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Because Home Product Center PCL is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.12% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Home Product Center PCL has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Home Product Center PCL at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Home Product Center PCL is fair. This is the debt and cash of Home Product Center PCL over the past years:

Story continues

Home Product Center PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Home Product Center PCL has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of ?59.9 billion and earnings of ?0.397 a share. Its operating margin of 11.09% better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Home Product Center PCL's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Home Product Center PCL over the past years:

Home Product Center PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Home Product Center PCL is -1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Home Product Center PCL's return on invested capital is 11.53, and its cost of capital is 6.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Home Product Center PCL is shown below:

Home Product Center PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

In short, The stock of Home Product Center PCL (BKK:HMPRO, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Home Product Center PCL stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

