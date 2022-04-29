Home project goes awry when recycler cashes tossed checks, Collier County Sheriff says

A Naples worker wrote checks worth $9,000 after he found a checkbook while sorting recyclables at his job, Collier County Sheriff reports.

Detectives arrested Kendrick Williamceau, 20, on Wednesday. He was in the Collier County jail facing charges of grand theft and fraud.

On April 14, a man told deputies he discovered six checks had been cashed from an account he rarely uses. The checks were tossed into a recycling bin during a recent home renovation.

The office's Financial Crimes Bureau detectives found Williamceau wrote the checks and deposited them into his checking and savings accounts, according to a news release.

Williamceau is no longer employed at the facility, which the sheriff's office did not identify, a news release reported.

