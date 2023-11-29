Is your home ready for winter? Tips for saving money on your heating bill

Winter is coming. Is your home ready?

Greater Cincinnati could see a mild winter season thanks to an El Nino. But households across the region may need to crank the heat anyways because the Farmers' Almanac predicts that Ohio will still likely experience a "cold, stormy" winter.

In April, the Ohio Public Utilities Commission said households are expected to see a 55-88% increase in the average price of electricity. The higher costs are due, in part, to the competitive energy market, administrative fees and delivery costs needed to provide electricity to homes.

But don't fret. Whether you're a renter or homeowner, there are several ways you can reduce energy usage and save money on your utility bills. Let's take a look.

Understanding your energy bill

According to the Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, electric and natural gas bills are designed to show consumers how much energy has been used in their homes and how much it will cost them.

Typically, each month the utility company will read the gas or electric meter or provide an energy usage estimate each billing cycle. If you've received an estimated figure on your electric bill for more than two consecutive months, you can request that your electric company provide two actual meter readings per calendar year.

Consumers may also be able to report their meter readings to the electric company, but you must contact your utility company to verify.

If your gas meter is inside and automated meters have not yet been installed, then several months may pass between readings. In which case, estimated readings may be used to calculate energy usage. The usage level will be adjusted on the following month's bill when an official reading is taken.

The OCC recommends that you learn how to read your natural gas meter to ensure there are no errors on your bill.

How to save money on your heating bill

None of these tips will totally reduce your bill, but here are a few ways you can possibly save money during the colder months.

Turn down the thermostat

Routine maintenance on your HVAC system can help to save energy and money on your utility bills.

Lowering the thermostat by up to 10 degrees can help save up to 10% on heating annually, according to SMO Energy. Energy Choice Ohio recommends keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees Fahrenheit when you're at home. The recommended times to turn it down are at bedtime, while you're sleeping and before leaving for work or school in the morning, when no one will be home.

Close doors to unused rooms

If there are rooms in your home that you only use occasionally, make sure their doors are kept closed in the colder months. The heat will remain in the room, and your HVAC system won't have to work as much to heat the extra space.

Insulate your home

Make sure there is adequate insulation in your attic, walls, basement, crawl spaces and floors by weather-stripping or caulking any cracks or openings. Installing storm windows and doors and removing window AC units may also help to prevent heat loss.

Insulating the right areas will ensure your home stays either cool or warm in the right season without having to rely too much on air conditioning or heater.

Bundle up!

This may seem like the obvious answer, but throw on a sweater, put on your favorite fuzzy socks and sit under a blanket before raising the thermostat.

Cook or bake more

Who doesn't love baking or making a soup when it's cold out? Using your stove and oven will naturally heat the space, plus it will result in a delicious outcome.

Turn down the water heater

A typical water heater is 140 degrees, and manually reducing it to 120 degrees can save up to 11% in water heating costs, according to the California Energy Commission. Reducing shower times can also help, and cutting them in half can save up to 33%.

Close unused vents

Like gaps in doors and windows, vents can also usher cold, unwanted air inside. Just like shutting the doors to unused rooms, this will cause the heat to redirect to spaces you want to be warm. Closing the fireplace damper when it is not in use will also help to prevent heat loss.

Open curtains during a sunny day, close them at night

We might joke about not seeing the sun in the winter, but when it does come out, it can act as a natural heater for your house. Take advantage of those sunny days, and be sure to close curtains and drapes at sundown to keep the heat inside.

Use an electric blanket

Nothing is cozier than getting into a warm bed at the end of a cold day. Use an electric blanket or invest in flannel sheets to make your bed warmer without having to turn up the thermostat.

Use your ceiling fan

Did you know you can change the direction your ceiling fan spins? Changing it so the blades rotate clockwise will help move the heat trapped near the ceiling down the walls and around the room.

Change your filters

When was the last time you replaced your filters? When they are clogged and filled with dust or other debris, it will make your furnace work harder, raising costs. Be sure to pay attention to how frequently the filters need to be changed and actually follow that advice, as it will keep saving money in the future.

How to get help paying for your heating bill

If you're having trouble affording your heating bill, Duke Energy offers the Home Energy Assistance Program, which may help pay part of your heating bills if you qualify as a low-income household. Applications for the program may differ by state, so visit Duke Energy's website for more information.

For Ohio and Kentucky customers in Duke Energy's service territory, the Ohio Electric Residential Low Income Pilot Program provides a whole-house weatherization service to low-income customers. The program provides assistance to eligible low-income, low-usage, natural gas customers by making lower rates available.

Other electric and natural gas companies also typically offer a budget billing program, where energy usage costs are spread evenly over a 12-month period. With this program, customers pay a fixed amount each month rather than a price based on monthly usage. At the end of the 12-month period, you will receive a bill if you use more energy than the budgeted amount. If you use more, then you will receive a credit that will be applied to future payments.

USA Today trending news reporter Emily DeLetter contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why is your electric bill high? How to save money this winter