Home remedies to prevent and suppress respiratory illnesses
For many people, the moment they start to have cold or flu symptoms they head to the internet.
For many people, the moment they start to have cold or flu symptoms they head to the internet.
Amazon announced today that its virtual healthcare marketplace, Amazon Clinic, can now treat patients for a cough, cold or flu. Customers can now select the new “Cough, cold, and flu” option from the “Find a treatment” list on Amazon Clinic on desktop or mobile. The clinician will then provide treatment, which could include a prescription that can be filled by Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy.
The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) is a giant experiment in manufacturing processes and robotics.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
'Bye Bye Barry,' from Prime Video, delves into the NFL's greatest mystery: Why did Barry Sanders retire at the height of his career?
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
In The Know spoke to a mental health expert on whether the trendy "nothing showers" actually help with anxiety. The post What are ‘nothing showers’? Do they actually help with anxiety? appeared first on In The Know.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
It's like walking around in a cozy sleeping bag, but a socially acceptable version.
After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
You can save up to 50% thanks to Sephora's Black Friday beauty deals this week — as long as you know what and, more importantly, when to shop.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
Experts share the beauty deals they're hunting right now — with faves from Sunday Riley, Skinceuticals, Tatcha, First Aid Beauty, MAC...
Biden looks set to get through his first four years without a recession. Voters may not care. Or will they?
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.