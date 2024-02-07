Home riddled with bullets after drive-by shooting injures mom, twin teens

A mother and her two teenage children are hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in DeKalb County.

Police are still working to find the shooters.

A barrage of bullets hit the house on Rock Meadow Drive late Tuesday night.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in the neighborhood Wednesday, where he talked to neighbors who heard the gunfire.

Neighbors said the shots went on for like 15 seconds or more. Regan found a few large shell casings still on the ground in the front yard.

Someone fired dozens of shots and a number of them blasted the windows of an SUV and flattened the tires.

Many other bullets hit the house and, tragically, hit the mother and her 13-year-old twins, who were inside.

Neighbor Eddie Dennis said it sounded like machine gun fire.

“I don’t know what would make a person do something like that, especially with kids?” Dennis said. “Especially with kids. It was almost like they knew kids were inside the house. They didn’t care.”

Police said the 42-year-old mother and a 13-year-old girl and boy were rushed to the hospital with what paramedics called non-life-threatening injuries.

“I was getting off of work and I walked past and there were like fifty bullet casings in the street,” Dennis said. “It was scary, because I walk up this street all the time.”

Eight other people in the home were not injured. Investigators returned to the neighborhood Wednesday morning, working to find witnesses and any video that could help identify the person or persons responsible.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” Dennis said. “I wouldn’t think it would happen in this neighborhood. My heart definitely goes out to my neighbors.”

Police said the are still searching for suspects and working to determine a motive.

The mother and her children have not been identified