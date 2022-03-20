Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Increasing cloudiness. High: 68, Low: 58.

Here are three of the top stories today in San Diego:

🌱 Home $ Rise + 'Monet To Matisse' + 'Give Pets Their Best Shot'

Did you know that your home is your money maker? According to a new study, homes earned more money than the median worker in most areas across the country, including San Diego. So, if you haven’t gotten a raise lately, don’t worry. Your house is probably bridging the gap. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (Patch) Love art impressionism? You are in luck. Now, you can visit the San Diego Museum of Art to see ‘Monet to Matisse.’ The collection includes art from the 1870s to the 1930s, and it also includes works from Pablo Picasso, Paul Cezanne, Edgar Degas, and others. Organized by the Bemberg Foundation, the showcase offers a unique opportunity to see these works of arts here in San Diego. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (Times of San Diego) During National Pet Vaccination Month, Rancho Coastal Humane Society will team up with Petco Love to 'Give Pets Their Best Shop.' Now, you can protect your fur baby from parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia with simple vaccines through the Petco Love initiative. Learn more about resources for pet families. Get your pet supply goodie bag. Food and refreshment will be provided by North County Lifeline. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (Times of San Diego)

Today in San Diego:

Baby Storytime — Riford/La Jolla Branch Library. (Noon)

Maker Mondays — Malcolm X Library and Performing Arts Center. (3 p.m.)

DO YOUR HOMEWORK @ THE LIBRARY — San Diego Public Library/Central Library. (3 p.m.)

Art ala Carte: Do It Yourself Arts & Crafts — San Diego Public Library/Central Library. (3 p.m.)

COVID-19 rental assistance in the City of San Diego — Logan Heights Branch Library. (5:30 p.m.)

Friends Music Program: Courtly Noyse — Point Loma Branch Library. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

San Diego Police Department: "Sometimes, we never know where our shift will take us. Officer Gonzales was patrolling Fiesta Island when he saw a group with a large bonfire that was unsafe. He saw they were playing music and singing when he approached the group. Officer Gonzales took a couple of minutes out of his day to bond with the group and show off his accordion skills. After some smiles and memories made, the group agreed to control the bonfire." (Facebook)

San Diego Humane Society: "Does your pet struggle with being left alone? Join us on Zoom this Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m., to unravel the facts from the fiction of separation anxiety — what it is and isn’t, the causes and treatment." (Facebook)

San Diego Botanic Garden: "With the weather warming up, we start our mornings being greeted by a variety of feathered friends all throughout the Garden. We love sharing our space with all forms of guests!" (Facebook)

San Diego County Library: "With Udemy, you learn something new every day! Get 24/7 access to online courses and enrich your mind. Find this and other resources at sdcl.org/elibrary #pathtosuccess #library #SDCL" (Facebook)

Downtown San Diego Partnership: "Who doesn't love a good stroll or jaunt through Little Italy on the weekend? You're never far from good coffee, amazing food and delicious cocktails. What's your favorite place to visit in Little Italy?" (Facebook)

San Diego County Library: "Celebrate notorious women in library history with #SDCL!

Carla Hayden was sworn in as the 14th Librarian of Congress on September 14, 2016. Hayden, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library, was nominated to the position by President Barack Obama on February 24, 2016, and her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 13." (Facebook)

sandiego@patch.com

— Bettyann Pernice

