Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's husband arrested on drug and weapons charges, officials say

New York state police raided the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, and her husband was later arrested on drugs and weapons charges, officials said.

Timothy Granison, Warren's 42-year-old husband, appeared Thursday via video in Rochester City Court from the Monroe County jail, where he spent the night.

BREAKING UPDATE: Prosecutors says Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison was involved in a drug ring in Rochester. Here’s a clip from his arraignment. @news10nbc @sandra_doorley @nyspolice pic.twitter.com/695wnwfwcC — Nikki Rudd (@whec_nrudd) May 20, 2021

He pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell. He was released without bail and his next court date was set for June 21.

The raid was part of a seven-month-long, local drug probe that didn't originally target Granison, officials said. But once the mayor's husband got on the police radar three months ago, Rochester authorities looped in state police.

"Once we learned that he was becoming a potential target, I determined, along with my staff, that in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, that we bring in the New York State Police," Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley told reporters on Thursday.

Seven people were arrested and two kilos of crack and powder cocaine seized, officials said.

"That's significant, especially for this community, " said Doorley, who declined to disclose where the drugs were seized from during raids of seven different homes on Wednesday.

The probe also involved wire taps and authorities declined to say if the mayor was captured in the confidential recordings.

Police said they want to interview Warren, but haven't immediately heard back from her.

Asked point-blank if Mayor Warren is not a target of the on-going probe, Doorley said: "I'm not saying that, I'm not commenting at this point."

Police also seized four weapons, a semi-automatic rifle and three handguns, and $100,000 cash in the raids on Wednesday. The rifle and one of the handguns were taken from Warren's home, police said.

"The handgun was unregistered, yes. The rifle has issues separate from that," state police Maj. Barry Chase said.

Warren was not home when police searched her home.

The police action took Warren by surprise and she didn't immediately know what investigators could have been looking for, according to city spokesman Justin Roj.

"The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community," Roj said in a statement on Wednesday. "She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Roj could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Rochester is New York state's third-largest city, with more than 200,000 residents along the southern shore of Lake Ontario.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.