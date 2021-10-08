Home Safe raises domestic violence awareness

Oct. 7—Not all plagues form microscopically, but every one has the potential to be deadly. For victims living through the plague of domestic violence and abuse, it can feel soul-crushing.

During an event held to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Tuesday, one victim from Wilson County named Laurie, said that it became part of her identity, to the point that it made her question who she was after the relationship ended.

Laurie said that she realized she was in an abusive relationship about a year before she got married.

"That unfortunately is what part of the problem is," she said. "You're told it will never happen again."

Coming to terms with her victimization was not an easy pill to swallow. She said that if a person is brought up in a home where there wasn't domestic violence that "you become ashamed and don't tell anyone."

However, even when she has been able to talk about it, like with her sister, it only protracted her victimhood. Laurie said that her sister was perplexed as to why she hadn't come forward to the family about it.

"People just don't understand, if they don't live it," Laurie said. "I would never have ever thought it could happen to me.

For Laurie, the perpetuity of it was hard to grapple with. She indicated that she would always look for excuses for his behavior.

"He was tired," Laurie said. "He's worked all day. Things like that."

Despite the difficulties, Laurie said that she doesn't regret it.

"I hate that I lived it, but I don't regret it," Laurie said.

She said that it has brought an empathetic understanding for people who have lived with it much longer than she did. She expressed how being free of it isn't as easy as it sounds, that it calcifies into an identity that is hard to shake.

Her situation only ended when her abuser passed away after a period of two years in which she was his primary caregiver. Abuses aside, she stayed. She said that it was because she was raised not to walk out on a marriage. While she doesn't blame that upbringing, she acknowledged how its impact caused her to stay.

Laurie said that the trials of her abuse also led her into her current profession as a licensed massage therapist. Through holistic healing practices, she said that she has been able to achieve some level of recovery, and that she hopes to extend these possibilities to others.

By the numbers

The event was hosted by HomeSafe of Sumner, Wilson and Robertson counties, a local community-based organization committed to providing safety and support to people impacted by domestic and sexual abuse, to fostering survivors' healing and empowerment, and to promoting non-violence and social justice.

According to Shannon Lynch, a legal advocate for HomeSafe, there were 46,000 domestic assaults statewide last year. Those numbers are confirmed on the TN.gov website.

More locally, Lynch said that Wilson County had 648 domestic assault cases last year, with an additional 150 cases that qualified as aggravated domestic assault.

Lynch said that, last year, half of HomeSafe's clients came from Wilson County.

The event was themed as "the Art of Living," and featured a local painter, Karlie Odum Cunh,a who worked meticulously away on a painting during the event.

A press release from the organization read, "If the colors on an artist's palette represented what we all deserve in life, they would paint with the colors of safety, peace, joy, support, truth, kindness and independence ... there would be space on the palette to mix and match colors and we would be free to do so."

Lynch called on the community to be part of that palette.

"It's up to neighbors and friends to support survivors, to identify and be open and honest with people they feel are in trouble and unsafe," Lynch said. "It is up to influential groups in our community to break the silence that keeps domestic violence in the dark. That is where it grows. It's up to all of us to say, enough. No more jokes about it. No more backhanded comments about, 'Well, we can only do what we can do.' "

District Attorney Jason Lawson served as the keynote speaker. He addressed the complexities of confronting domestic violence through the courts.

Sharing some anecdotal experience, Lawson told a story about a lesson he learned early on in his career as a prosecutor. He said that the first time he saw this couple come through the system, he dealt a punishment he thought was appropriate but said that "it wasn't stiff enough."

When the same couple came back, Lawson asked for an even steeper penalty.

And yet, they still came back. Lawson said that the prosecutors asked for an even harsher punishment.

After this third time, the couple stopped coming altogether. Lawson said he that believes to this day that the abuse didn't actually stop, but rather, "the consequences became so stiff that the victim stopped reporting the abuse."

"That is a fragile balance to find, addressing the problem appropriately, without having the victim give up on the courts" Lawson said.

Lawson said that his office is going to make domestic violence a new priority. During upcoming inter-office training in December, the district attorney said that domestic violence would be one of the top items they would address.

Knowing that victims can reject help from the courts means that help may have to come from other avenues. That's why HomeSafe offers training, so that individuals are more qualified to identify signs of domestic abuse.

Lynch brought up two such identifying factors.

"We train medical personnel if a woman won't make eye contact, or if someone is always accompanying her," Lynch said. "These are signs we can identify."

Lynch said that there's hope to ensure all those suffering go on to live a bright and colorful life, that they just need to be shown the light.