Home for sale in Florida was once a church — so it certainly stands out. See why

A home with a spiritual past has landed on the real estate market in St. Augustine, Florida, for $1.175 million.

The heavenly two-bedroom, 2.5-plus-bathroom residence was once a Lutheran church built around 100 years ago, and now it’s a stunning, 2,536-square-foot home with a comfortable, open layout.

“Once the Memorial Lutheran Church, this unique home with RG-1 zoning (nightly rentals allowed) is currently a single family home that is divided into two distinct areas: The Church and The Annex. Built between 1918 and 1930, the redesign of this architecturally significant structure maintains its original context and character,” the listing on ONE Sotheby’s International Realty says. “With distinctive pointed windows and a flat steeple, the open living concept is taken to the next level.”

The home stands out in the best way possible in the suburban area, both inside and out.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” listing agent Elizabeth Jennings said to Realtor.com. “It really is just a beautiful space and is perfect and open. You get a really good feeling when you walk in.”

Features include:

Great room

Cathedral ceilings

Hardwood floors

Courtyard

New metal roof

“You feel the emotions and energy that have been celebrated through the ages when it was a church; but at the same time, it feels like a warm and inviting home,” Kate Mitchell told Realtor.com. Mitchell holds the listing with Jennings.

“It’s a beautiful and vast open living area,” Mitchell said. “It takes the open-living concept to the next level. It’s truly an incredible place for entertaining because of all of the history and the architectural details.”

St. Augustine is about 40 miles south of Jacksonville.

