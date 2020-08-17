This home for sale in Missouri includes a jail with nine cells

A home listed for sale in Missouri includes a lower level jail with nine cells.

A home listing in Missouri is offering way more amenities than hardwood floors or an updated kitchen. It also has what appears to be a functioning jail.

According to the listing, the two-bedroom, two bath, home for sale at $350,000 was originally the Howard County, Missouri, sheriff's house and jail in 1875.

The home has been rewired, features updated plumbing and a new HVAC system. The listing says the property underwent an "extensive renovation."

But the highlight is clearly the jail, which includes nine cells, a booking room and a half-bath. "The cell door lock throws appear to be operational," reads a description of the listing.

Naturally, the unusual listing caught the attention of users on Twitter. "Who wants to look at a late night nightmare house with me??" said Twitter user @NatalieZed.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office website, it was typical for a sheriff and their family to live in a residence where the jail was located. "The jail residence was occupied throughout most of the years but, eventually those who held office chose not to live there," says the sheriff's office. The jail first opened for occupancy in 1894.

In 1899, the town of Fayette, where this jail-house sits, was the site of hanging of 19-year-old Black resident Frank Embree, who was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old white girl but was niether tried nor convicted of a crime.

The site, however, notes that "although it was built with gallows, no hangings were ever reported."

The jail is among several buildings in Fayette, Missouri, that are part of the National Register of Historic Places. The residence was sold on eBay and the buyer had it restored, said the office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missouri home up for sale includes operational jail