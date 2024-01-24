Home for sale in Tennessee looks like nothing more than a brick wall. But look inside

Passing by this estate in Franklin, Tennessee, one would guess it was a corporate building made of brick, or some secret hideaway, considering there’s no window allowing the outside world to take a peek inside.

Exterior

But they would be dead wrong.

Exterior

This four-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom home — which is listed for $3.75 million — is a piece of “architectural brilliance,” created by a world famous architect. And it’s a breath of fresh air inside.

Sitting area

“The masterful iconic design and personal residence of legendary architect Earl Swensson beautifully merges modern aesthetics with timeless elegance,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

Living room

“Indulge in the luxury of space; immerse yourself in the breathtaking views from the expansive windows which seamlessly incorporate the captivating landscape views of the Tennessee hills with your interior living space. This is more than a home; it is a sanctuary where modern living meets the serenity of nature.”

The residence was built by Swensson for his family in 1978, Realtor.com says. Swensson was a well known Tennessee architect who designed some notable buildings in and around the city including the Batman Building and Wildhorse Saloon.

Kitchen

“His notable public architectural designs created public spaces that are impressive and highly noticeable from every angle,” listing agent Marty Warren told Realtor.

Family room

The wall in front is actually part of the home itself, according to Warren.

Bedroom

“A serpentine, Nashville-brick wall stretches across the front-road boundary of the property, creating privacy,” Warren told Realtor. “This wall eventually merges with the residence itself. The left side yard, which once included a tennis court, would be perfect for a pool, adjoining terraces, and perhaps a pickleball court.”

Bathroom

Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Closet

‘Diamond Treehouse’ is a one-of-a-kind gem in Florida — and is for sale. Take a look

Refined house for sale comes with a rooftop basketball court with epic Chicago views