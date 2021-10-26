New home sales jumped 14% in September

People walk by a sold sign in front of a house along the Erie Canal in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped off rising prices. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month after sales had fallen 1.4% in August. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·1 min read

WSHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month which was well above what economists had bee expecting.

However, the government revised lower its estimates for sales in the previous two months with August now showing a 1.4% decline to a rate of 702,000 units.

The September sales pace was the strongest since sales reached an annual rate of 873,000 in March.

The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, rose to a record $408,800 in September, up 9.5% from a year ago. The average sales prices in September increased to $451,700, up 11.5% from a year ago.

Prices are being pushed higher by strong demand and increases being faced by builders who are grappling with shortages of critical building supplies such as lumber.

“We expect new home sales to move mostly sideways over the rest of 2021 as strong demand and low mortgage rates are tempered by high prices and construction backlogs,” said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

The report showed that sales rose in all parts of the country in September except for the Midwest where they slipped 1.5%. Sales were up 32.3% in the Northeast, 17.5% in the South and 8.2% in the West.

The report on new home sales followed news last week that sales of existing homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units in September, the strongest pace since January.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LULU CEO details '3 primary driving factors that accelerated through the pandemic'

    The pandemic has undoubtedly had poignant effects on consumer behavior, from becoming more environmentally conscious to living healthier lifestyles. According to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, in terms of consumer buying habits, three “primary driving factors” were seen accelerating throughout the pandemic.

  • Why it could be tough for the SEC to ban payment for order flow

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday that the agency is exploring avenues to rein in payment for order flow. But experts say it could be tough to outright ban the practice.

  • Man arrested in vandalism of George Floyd statue

    The man allegedly threw gray paint on the statue when it was in New York's Union Square. This is not the first time it had been vandalized.

  • Home price growth in the US shows sign of slowing down

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 19.8% annual gain in August, the same from July — remaining at an all-time high.

  • Biden to name Jessica Rosenworcel first female leader of FCC

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to name Jessica Rosenworcel as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, Alan Davidson as head of the telecom arm of the Commerce Department, and Gigi Sohn as a commissioner at the FCC, according to a person familiar with the process.Why it matters: Internet availability and affordability has been a key policy priority for the White House, but the administration lagged in tapping people for the agency posts that oversee the issues.Get market

  • BofA CEO on future of banking: 'We're clearly a technology company'

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sees his firm not only as a legacy bank, but as a financial technology company on the cutting edge of digital innovation.

  • What Facebook tells us about Big Tech's controversies: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

  • Petrol prices hit record high, says RAC

    Average petrol prices reach 142.94p a litre, surpassing the previous record in April 2012.

  • Wage growth 'above the pace' to lower inflation: Charles Schwab managing director

    The Federal Reserve set to begin tapering its bond-buying program next month, which could set the stage for a moderation in inflation levels. According to Charles Schwab Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders, however, a sustained increase in wages poses another major inflation risk.

  • Storm drenches U.S. Northeast, the first of two expected before Halloween

    Heavy rains soaked the densely populated U.S. Northeast on Tuesday in the first of two storms expected before Halloween weekend, flooding roadways, triggering traffic accidents and threatening dangerous winds and storm surges. Drenching overnight rains from Washington to New York City remained strong throughout the morning, and commuters in New Jersey reported vehicle crashes on roadways resembling rivers, weather watchers said. Heading northeast toward eastern Massachusetts, the storm was expected to blast the coast overnight with 60-mile-per-hour (95 km-per-hour) winds and 3-foot (1-meter) storm surges, said meteorologist Bob Oravec of the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • US consumer confidence rebounds in October after 3 declines

    U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public's anxiety about the delta variant of the coronavirus appear to have abated. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy.

  • Grammys CEO on a mission to regain music community's trust

    When Harvey Mason jr. took the helm at the Recording Academy, the Grammy-nominated producer knew there would be an uphill climb. Mason succeeded Deborah Dugan who was ousted five months after she took the position — just days before the 2020 Grammys.

  • 2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

    2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow log fresh all-time highs amid earnings

    Stock futures steadied near record levels as investors awaited another hefty set of earnings and economic data.

  • 'I don't buy into the stagflation narrative:' strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss her opposition to the stagflation talk, predictions for the S&P 500's price target next year, and the future of supply chain pressures.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • Sam's Club CEO: Members 'started shopping quite aggressively' for the holiday season

    Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is betting shoppers will go big this holiday season.

  • U.S. home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller

    The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis after posting a 1.5% increase in July. It was the smallest monthly gain since July 2020 and was below the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a gain of 1.5%.

  • Costamare (CMRE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Higher voyage revenues are likely to have aided Costamare's (CMRE) Q3 performance.

  • German dogs to sniff out wildlife at building sites to speed up work

    Sniffer dogs are being trained by Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) to find protected wildlife at planned major building sites to speed up projects, the railway group said on Tuesday. Scientists from the University of Innsbruck, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research are also accompanying the dogs and their trainers.