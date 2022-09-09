Home is searched for a tiger, but cops only find an alligator, New Mexico officials say

A young alligator was found in a New Mexico home — as police were searching for a tiger, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The tiger has yet to be located.

However, officers did find pounds of cocaine, marijuana and heroin, along with fentanyl pills, the department said in a Sept. 8 news release.

The investigation began when New Mexico Game and Fish received information “regarding the purchase of the tiger.”

Two sites were searched in hopes of finding the tiger, including the home of a 26-year-old man on Mountain Road NW in Albuquerque, officials said.

“The tiger was not located during the search of the locations. However an alligator was, and was taken to the ABQ BioPark (Zoo),” police said. “A male inside the residence ... was taken into custody and (state police) began to clear the home. While doing so, they were advised of three large bags of marijuana drug paraphernalia, several rifles and a handgun. Officers also located a container of cash.”

In all, officers said they found two pounds of heroin; 10.5 pounds of cocaine; 29 pounds of marijuana; fentanyl pills; 197 cannabis oil packs; three scales; one AK-47 rifle; one AR-15 rifle; one FN57 pistol and $41,835 in cash.

The search of a second location recovered 14 firearms, 20 pounds of marijuana, and more fentanyl and Xanax pills, officials said.

Photos show the alligator was still small enough to be kept in a tank. Alligators are not native to New Mexico and are illegal to keep as pets.

Investigators did not offer details on the whereabouts of the tiger, which the warrant also described as being illegally possessed.

The suspect told investigators the drugs found in the search were not his, and were being stored “inside the home for another individual.” He faces charges of “drug trafficking with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana,” the Albuquerque Journal reports.

He also told police he did not have a tiger, the newspaper said.

