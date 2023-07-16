Home shot into overnight, striking a 9-year-old, CMPD says

A nine-year-old victim was hit in the foot by a bullet overnight on Sunday, CMPD said.

Police officers responded to Idlewild Road just before 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they found that a home had been shot into and a 9-year-old was hit by a bullet.

The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

