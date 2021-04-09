Home sprayed with bullets. Sleeping teen hit. But he doesn’t want to press charges, cops say

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

A 17-year-old boy was asleep inside his Miramar home when someone shot more than 20 bullets at the house early Friday morning.

At least one of those bullets hit the teen, sending him to the hospital.

But, according to Miramar police, the boy does not want to press charges.

“The victim who was shot is not cooperating,” said Miramar Sgt. Oscar Mendoza in a statement to the Miami Herald.

According to police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired after 1:20 a.m. Friday at a Broward county home on the 6417 block of Southwest 24th Street. “Two suspects fired multiple rounds into a home. A 17-year-old was shot and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening,” Miramar police said.

Herald news partner CBS4 broadcast surveillance video from a Ring device at the home that shows two people walking by on the sidewalk. As soon as they pass out of the frame gunfire blasts. Shattered windows and splintered doors reveal the result.

Several adults, including an 8-year-old child, were also inside the house at the time. Only the 17-year-old was hit by gunfire.

“I just heard like ‘blah’ and I looked at my husband and the next thing you know it was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. All I could do was jump up. The first thing I did was run into the living room and it was full of smoke and I just grabbed my baby,” Ebony Moore told CBS4 reporters.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot. They need to stop, they really need to stop. All this shooting is crazy,” Amy Williams, the teen’s grandmother, told CBS4.

Mendoza said the investigation continues and could not release any more information Friday morning.

Know something that can help in the investigation? Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

    Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Katey Sagal stars in new Erin Brockovich-inspired series

    “Rebel” also stars John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Andy Garcia.

  • Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss: sources

    Japan's Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said. Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unravelled. Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • Iran frees S.Korean ship, months later

    The South Korean tanker ship and its captain that were detained by Iran in January, have been now been freed after South Korea promised to try and release Iranian funds that have been frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.That's according to a South Korean government source.The tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman by Iranian authorities, who had accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.A diplomatic emergency arose when, separately, Tehran was demanding that Seoul release $7 billion in frozen funds.20 crew members except the captain were released in February after a South Korean delegation visited Iran.Both the South Korean foreign ministry's statement and Iranian state news agency's report on the ship did not mention the demand for the release of funds.The news also comes as Iran and the United States have began informal talks this week over salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.

  • 10 fun toys your kids will love using outside this spring

    Spring is nature's way of saying your kid needs a few new toys

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • Young Republicans, Democrats put aside politics, team up for Kansas Citians in need

    Micheal Ryan thinks Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell could learn something from these Wyandotte County groups working together for a “Dignity Drive.”

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view

    U.S. stock futures were buoyant before the open on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record on Thursday on easing inflation fears, and world stocks also scored a record high. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled at an International Monetary Fund event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation. E-mini futures on the S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.2%.

  • Trump's judicial appointments worsened racial diversity in the federal courts

    Only 37 of Trump's 229 active appointments are people of color - the least racially-diverse group of federal judges nominated in nearly three decades.

  • Some Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Hong Kong lawmakers on Friday raised concerns that proposals to restrict public access to information about directors of companies could make it harder for trade unions, journalists and lawyers to do their jobs. The proposals, which would allow companies to withhold information such as directors' addresses and full ID card numbers, were being discussed for the first time by a committee of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo). The Hong Kong International Chamber of Commerce wrote to the Legco committee this week saying the eagerness to push through the measures was "in disregard of the adverse consequences to Hong Kong's business environment and to maintaining Hong Kong as an attractive city for investment and trade".

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Rishi Sunak told David Cameron he had 'pushed the team' to explore helping Greensill

    Rishi Sunak texted David Cameron to say he had "pushed the team" at the Treasury to explore helping a company that employed the former Prime Minister, it emerged on Thursday night. The Chancellor last year sent two messages to Mr Cameron in relation to Greensill, a finance firm advised by the ex-Tory leader that was seeking access to Government coronavirus support funding. Both were released after a Freedom of Information request was submitted. The disclosure comes amid a fierce lobbying row over the collapsed lender. Mr Sunak said he had "voluntarily published the communication" sent to Mr Cameron in the "interests of transparency". A government source said that since the texts were sent to and from his personal mobile rather than a ministerial device, the FOI rules were unclear about whether he was obliged to publish the messages. In a letter to the Labour shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, Mr Sunak also confirmed that Mr Cameron had "reached out informally by telephone" to three Treasury ministers in total about Greensill's access to Covid funding – himself, the financial secretary Jesse Norman and the economic secretary John Glen.

  • Pakistan gears up for Ramadan amid COVID concerns

    While people would typically be stocking up on provisions and preparing to entertain family and friends for the breaking of the dawn-to-sunset fast, this year, markets appear empty, and some shopkeepers say they are fighting a losing battle.The predominantly Muslim country reported 5,329 new infections and 98 deaths on Thursday (April 8), according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The NCOC has issued guidelines to curb the spread of the virus during Ramadan, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing in mosques. It also says children, people with flu symptoms and those over 50 should not go to mosques at all.Meanwhile, the annual rate of inflation rose to 9.05 per cent in March, up from 8.7 per cent the previous month, according to the country's statistics bureau.

  • Has the Era of Overzealous Cleaning Finally Come to an End?

    When the coronavirus began to spread in the United States last spring, many experts warned of the danger posed by surfaces. Researchers reported that the virus could survive for days on plastic or stainless steel, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that if someone touched one of these contaminated surfaces — and then touched their eyes, nose or mouth — they could become infected. Americans responded in kind, wiping down groceries, quarantining mail and clearing drugstore shelves of Clorox wipes. Facebook closed two of its offices for a “deep cleaning.” New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority began disinfecting subway cars every night. But the era of “hygiene theater” may have come to an unofficial end this week, when the CDC updated its surface cleaning guidelines and noted that the risk of contracting the virus from touching a contaminated surface was less than 1 in 10,000. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “People can be affected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said at a White House briefing on Monday. “However, evidence has demonstrated that the risk by this route of infection of transmission is actually low.” The admission is long overdue, scientists say. “Finally,” said Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech. “We’ve known this for a long time and yet people are still focusing so much on surface cleaning.” She added, “There’s really no evidence that anyone has ever gotten COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface.” During the early days of the pandemic, many experts believed that the virus spread primarily through large respiratory droplets. These droplets are too heavy to travel long distances through the air but can fall onto objects and surfaces. In this context, a focus on scrubbing down every surface seemed to make sense. “Surface cleaning is more familiar,” Marr said. “We know how to do it. You can see people doing it, you see the clean surface. And so I think it makes people feel safer.” But over the last year, it has become increasingly clear that the virus spreads primarily through the air — in both large and small droplets, which can remain aloft longer — and that scouring door handles and subway seats does little to keep people safe. “The scientific basis for all this concern about surfaces is very slim — slim to none,” said Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, who wrote last summer that the risk of surface transmission had been overblown. “This is a virus you get by breathing. It’s not a virus you get by touching.” The CDC has previously acknowledged that surfaces are not the primary way that the virus spreads. But the agency’s statements this week went further. “The most important part of this update is that they’re clearly communicating to the public the correct, low risk from surfaces, which is not a message that has been clearly communicated for the past year,” said Joseph Allen, a building safety expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Catching the virus from surfaces remains theoretically possible, he noted. But it requires many things to go wrong: a lot of fresh, infectious viral particles to be deposited on a surface, and then for a relatively large quantity of them to be quickly transferred to someone’s hand and then to their face. “Presence on a surface does not equal risk,” Allen said. In most cases, cleaning with simple soap and water — in addition to hand-washing and mask-wearing — is enough to keep the odds of surface transmission low, the CDC’s updated cleaning guidelines say. In most everyday scenarios and environments, people do not need to use chemical disinfectants, the agency notes. “What this does very usefully, I think, is tell us what we don’t need to do,” said Donald Milton, an aerosol scientist at the University of Maryland. “Doing a lot of spraying and misting of chemicals isn’t helpful.” Still, the guidelines do suggest that if someone who has COVID-19 has been in a particular space within the last day, the area should be both cleaned and disinfected. “Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings — schools and homes — where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours,” Walensky said during the White House briefing. “Also, in most cases, fogging, fumigation and wide-area or electrostatic spraying is not recommended as a primary method of disinfection and has several safety risks to consider.” And the new cleaning guidelines do not apply to health care facilities, which may require more intensive cleaning and disinfection. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said that she was happy to see the new guidance, which “reflects our evolving data on transmission throughout the pandemic.” But she noted that it remained important to continue doing some regular cleaning — and maintaining good hand-washing practices — to reduce the risk of contracting not just the coronavirus but any other pathogens that might be lingering on a particular surface. Allen said that the school and business officials he has spoken with this week expressed relief over the updated guidelines, which will allow them to pull back on some of their intensive cleaning regimens. “This frees up a lot of organizations to spend that money better,” he said. Schools, businesses and other institutions that want to keep people safe should shift their attention from surfaces to air quality, he said, and invest in improved ventilation and filtration. “This should be the end of deep cleaning,” Allen said, noting that the misplaced focus on surfaces has had real costs. “It has led to closed playgrounds, it has led to taking nets off basketball courts, it has led to quarantining books in the library. It has led to entire missed school days for deep cleaning. It has led to not being able to share a pencil. So that’s all that hygiene theater, and it’s a direct result of not properly classifying surface transmission as low risk.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

    Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.