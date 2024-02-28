Has your home or street flooded in South Florida? We want to hear about it

Flooding is a longstanding problem in low-lying, coastal South Florida. And with sea levels on the rise and rainstorms supercharged by climate change, it’s likely to get worse in the future.

The Miami Herald is looking for South Florida residents with first-hand experience with soggy front yards, swamped streets and flooded homes. We want to hear what it’s been like for you, and what kind of solutions you’d like to see.

Did an unexpected rain bomb on your commute home swallow your car? Are you worried about renting or buying a flooded home?

Tell us about it.

Can’t see the form? Click here to open it.