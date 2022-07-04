Update your home this summer at this Samsung 4th of July appliance sale

Bring updated tech into your home this 4th of July by shopping this Samsung appliance sale.

Add steep savings to your 4th of July celebrations by shopping Samsung's 4th of July Summer sale for deep discounts, Even better? Samsung appliances are included in this huge sitewide sale.

The tech giant is offering its appliance sale (and other tech deals) through Wednesday, July 13. These include savings on laundry appliances, refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers. Samsung appliances have ranked among some of the best appliances we've ever tested, so these discounts are a great way to get top-tier tech at incredible prices.

If you want a thorough cleaning of your kitchen essentials, there's the Samsung 39dBA Smart Linear Wash dishwasher. Typically listed from $1,199, this stainless-steel appliance can be yours for as low as $999 thanks to a $200 price cut. This particular device is one of our favorite dishwashers thanks to its deep third rack able to hold ladles and whisks on top of the typical silverware. Its stainless-steel design is fingerprint-resistant to keep it looking chic for years on end and its cleaning removed more than 97% of food stains in our testing.

The best Samsung 4th of July appliance deals you can shop

We've found some fantastic Samsung appliances on sale for wallet-friendly prices this summer. Whether you need clothes cleaned or chicken cooked, these are the best appliances you can score on sale today.

The best Samsung laundry deals

Eliminate the toughest stains on your clothes with these Samsung washers and dryers on sale right now.

Get the tough stains on your favorite threads out with these powerful Samsung washers and dryers available at great price cuts. Not only do Samsung laundry devices clean great, but they also add a touch of style to any home.

The best Samsung refrigerator deals

Keep your favorite dishes fresh with these Samsung refrigerators on sale for Fourth of July.

If you've got cold cuts, savory meats and veggies to keep fresh for the 4th of July, these Samsung refrigerators can help. You'll get spacious shelves, powerful temperature control and a touch of style to add to your kitchen.

The best Samsung dishwasher deals

Keep your dishes (and more) spotless no matter the meal with these Samsung dishwashers on sale right now.

Samsung dishwashers fit snugly into your kitchen setup and have the technology to keep your cooking tools clean. There are plenty of options to choose from so check out the best devices below.

The best Samsung cooking appliance deals

Freshen-up your kitchen with these Samsung deals on ovens, microwaves and more.

July 4th is the occasion for grilled meats and tasty snacks, so you'll need a fully-stocked kitchen to host a great holiday party. Fortunately, Samsung has plenty of microwaves, ranges and more to keep your kitchen up to snuff with everyone's appetites.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is 4th of July 2022?

Independence Day is today, July 4th. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. To celebrate the 4th of July, many retailers offer huge price cuts on popular products, like appliances and tech.

What usually goes on sale for 4th of July 2022?

Anything you need to make this holiday the most fun time of the year is on sale right now. Lowe's and Target are both offering discounts on dozens of home essentials, Kate Spade has markdowns on stylish purses and REI has plenty of outdoor essentials for the summer on sale today. You can also find seasonal discounts on grills, tech and so much more.

Should I shop the Samsung 4th of July Summer Sale?

Definitely! Shopping for new appliances can be a real hassle and that's all before you see the hefty price tags. With the Samsung 4th of July sale, you can get some of the best-rated appliances at their lowest prices of the year. But shop fast, as these items go out of stock fast.

Shop the Samsung 4th of July sale

