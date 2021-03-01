Home surveillance photos show suspects involved in 2020 Arlington homicide, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Arlington police released surveillance photos on Monday of suspects who detectives believe were involved in a February 2020 fatal shooting that left a Louisiana man dead in an Arlington neighborhood.

Detectives hope someone will recognize the suspects and contact police.

Home surveillance video in the neighborhood captured three men in the area shortly before the Feb. 3, 2020, shooting took place. The suspects’ clothing descriptions matched the ones given by witnesses.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, in the 2500 block of Sunflower Drive in Arlington.

Yago Fountain, 43, of Tallulah, Louisiana, was killed in the shooting outside his relative’s home.

Witnesses told Arlington detectives that three men approached Fountain as he was getting into his car and demanded money.

At some point, Fountain was shot multiple times by the suspects, who fled the scene on foot, police said.

Arlington detectives did not believe Fountain was a random target and said the suspects appeared to know Fountain.

Arlington police did not provide any other details on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case should call Arlington police at 817-459-5325 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

