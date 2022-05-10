Home surveillance video of late night Plum shooting shows scene unfold

In a home surveillance video, you can see the scene unfold from a late night shooting in Plum.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that police were called to the 300 block of Holiday Park Drive at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Plum police said a person pulled up and shot inside a car with two people inside.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., see the surveillance video, the damage to the car that was shot at and the confusion as to why the victims were targeted.

