Home surveillance video shows killer running from the scene, Fresno prosecutor says

Audio from a home surveillance camera captured the exact moment a gunman fired five rounds at a group of men gathered at a southeast Fresno apartment complex. Then came the screams for help.

The surveillance footage was introduced Thursday as evidence in the preliminary hearing for two brothers accused of killing one man and wounding his brother on Dec. 8 last year.

Ryan Segura, 31, and Anthony Segura, 32, are charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams and the shooting of Charlies William, 27.

Kenyatta Williams, Charles Williams and their brother Christopher Roberts were visiting their relatives at the apartment in the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue.

Charles Williams testified Wednesday that he had just lit a cigarette as he and the others stood inside their uncle’s one-car garage when five shots rang out in rapid succession.

Williams was struck in the face with a 9 mm bullet and his brother Kenyatta was hit in the back and died a short time later at Community Regional Medical Center.

Williams said he never saw who shot him or where the bullets came from. All he remembers is hearing the gunshots and seeing his brother fall to the ground.

Deputy District Attorney Kaitlin Drake helped fill in the blanks Thursday by introducing several key pieces of evidence: video surveillance from several cameras in the neighborhood.

One of the videos shows a slender man wearing a black hoodie and long pants walk into the courtyard of the apartment complex next door to the scene of the shooting. He says something inaudible and walks outside of the view of the camera. A few seconds later, several loud gunshots are fired in quick succession.

The second video shows the same person running to a light-colored car waiting in the parking lot. That video captured the screams for help: “Someone’s been shot, someone’s been shot.”

A third video, captured by cameras at Jackson and Clay avenues, shows the same light-colored car pull up to another car on a nearby street. The passenger appears briefly on camera and he is wearing the same clothes as the alleged shooter, Drake said.

Fresno Police Detective Justin Baroni testified that the Seguras’ mother was interviewed and she identified the light-colored car as belonging to her son, Anthony Segura. She also told Baroni the passenger was Ryan Segura.

But Ryan Segura’s defense attorney Gerald Schwab challenged the quality of the video, saying it was difficult to determine who is in the video.

Schwab also asked the detective if police searched the area where the car stopped to see if the occupants threw anything out of the window, such as the murder weapon.

Baroni said they did not.

The preliminary hearing continues Friday in Department 74.