Home surveillance video shows man stealing packages from porch in Gastonia

Police in Gastonia are looking for a man who stole two packages from a resident’s porch.

The Gaston County Police Department posted a home surveillance video on social media showing the suspect taking the packages off Courtney Cove Court on January 11.

The video shows a man wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie with the hood down, red pants with cargo pockets on the legs, black tennis shoes with white soles and a black balaclava over his head. The suspect appears to have facial hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

