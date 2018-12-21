Your home can survive a wildfire: How you can potentially save your house from devastating damage

Wildfires across the United States scorch thousands of homes and buildings each year. In 2017, the devastating blazes wiped out more than 12,300 structures, including more than 8,000 homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The U.S. Forest Service reports that about 40 million homes are at risk of being destroyed by wildfires, which have been growing in intensity and frequency in recent years.

People living in the wildland-urban interface, areas where homes are built near or among wildfire-prone land, are especially vulnerable.



Home survives wildfire in Washington - AP Photo More

Surrounded by burnt brush and trees, a house still stands Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, after surviving a wildfire a day earlier, near Cle Elum, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)





"A lot of people mistakenly think they want to maintain that natural look, so they don't trim or cut down their trees and they allow vegetation to get too close to their homes and [grow] too thick," said Kirk Schmitt, senior fire investigator and wildland fire specialist for EFI Global at Sedgwick, a full-service engineering, fire investigation, environmental, health and safety and specialty consulting services firm.

"As a wildland fire burns, it burns the natural vegetation, and the more vegetation you have near your home, the more susceptible it is to have that fire transitioning from the vegetation onto the home," Schmitt said.

Despite the risk, it is possible for a home and yard to survive a wildfire's impacts.

"I can't tell you how many times we've driven through the forest and it's just home after home that's destroyed, and then, all of a sudden, here's a beautiful home that's untouched," Schmitt told AccuWeather.

"It's because the homeowner has reduced the fuels, he's got a nice, green yard around it and their home survived damage," Schmitt said. "It really does work."

Protecting your home from a wildfire

In order to protect your home and surrounding yard from burning up in a wildfire, experts note two factors that determine your home's ability to survive: the quality of the defensible space surrounding the home and the home's structural ignitability.

These two factors make up the Home Ignition Zone, according to the Colorado State Forest Service, which stated that "creating defensible space works in the reverse and reduces the chance of a structure fire spreading to neighboring homes or the surrounding forest."

This zone includes the structure and the space that immediately surrounds it, and the goal is to "reduce or eliminate fuels and ignition sources" within the Home Ignition Zone.

In order to build a defensible space, prepare an area around the home by clearing, reducing or treating vegetation for least 100 feet away from the house, advised Marie D. Jones, author of "The Disaster Survival Guide: How to Prepare for and Survive Floods, Fires, Earthquakes and More."

"Clear out grass and brush and cut trees back to a minimum of 100 feet from the structure, including overhanging branches," Jones said. "If you don't want to leave the defensible space area as dirt, you can cover this area with rocks, fire-resistant plants and ground cover, ivy, pebbles or stones."

Local fire departments will be able to provide suggestions on how to cut back brush and which plants are best for your area, Jones added.