Home for teens aging out of the foster care system opens in Grand Rapids

An organization called Newsmast is introducing a new approach to decentralized social media with the launch of an updated version of its Mastodon mobile app that now integrates content from two servers into one interface -- a different approach compared with how Mastodon, the open source Twitter/X alternative, typically works. The idea is to offer Mastodon users a way to connect with, follow and join topic-based timelines, called Communities, that can help them make better sense of content scattered across the distributed social web. With Newsmast's app, the organization aims to solve a challenge that faces decentralized social networking communities -- how best to curate the content and serve it to users so they can find things that interest them.