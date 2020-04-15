New "Work-From-Home" Telecommunication And Enrollment Technologies Enable Medicare Insurers' Response To Virus

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently more than one third of the Medicare population enrolls in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, and the first point of contact between eligible individuals and health plans is typically with a call center. "However, the COVID-19 crisis is abruptly forcing MA plans to rapidly re-think and restructure their call center operations to meet new work from home (WFH) realities," states Patrick Phillips, CEO of Cavulus, a leading technology firm serving the MA industry.

Traditional call centers have been emptied due to COVID-19 pandemic. Insurers are turning to virtual contact centers like MedicareVIP by Cavulus that offer fully integrated inbound and outbound features to assist beneficiaries and work-from-home insurance agents. More

Due to WFH and social distancing guidelines, traditional call centers can no longer operate with customer service representatives occupying the same physical space. Yet, there has never been a greater need for clear communication between insurers and beneficiaries. The rapidly growing MA program serves 23 million people, with an additional 10,000 individuals 'aging-into' Medicare eligibility daily and seeking coverage options guidance.

SOLVING THE DILEMMA

Assessing these factors, Cavulus has created MedicareVIP, Voice (over) Internet Protocol, the first-ever virtual contact center with fully integrated inbound and outbound calling features governed by CMS-mandated workflows and call scripts.

"We've been in close contact with our MA clients as this crisis has unfolded and there's an obvious, urgent need for virtual solutions that comply with the Federal regulations," says Phillips. "Call volumes have spiked, and insurers realize this will be vastly compounded during the Fall Annual Election Period."

Cavulus has exclusively served the MA industry since its inception in 2006. "We provide secure, compliant, Cloud-based solutions, so we're in a unique position to respond to this changing landscape," says Phillips. "Our newest capabilities enable insurers to immediately shift to virtual call center operations on a single platform - with their agents, third party call centers, independent brokers and enrollment personnel working from the safety of their own homes."

According to Cavulus EVP of Product Sean O'Sullivan, "Our MedicareVIP technology incorporates all of the features that call centers traditionally rely upon in an office setting, including agent monitoring, reporting, warm transfer and whisper features. These are integrated with our existing Cavulus MAP (Medicare Advantage Platform) products, which are widely used by insurers throughout the country, including the largest licensed Medicare Advantage agent networks".

"WORK FROM HOME" REALITIES

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for virtual tools across administrative and clinical functions has been growing. "Regionalized natural disasters like hurricanes and the recent California wildfires have disrupted business continuity more frequently. And other factors like recruitment of licensed talent and rising commercial rents have compelled MA insurers to consider remote operating models," explains O'Sullivan.

"However, this current crisis has dramatically expedited the shift to virtual contact," Phillips said. "Our Medicare population is among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and understandably, there's a lot of uncertainty and fear. MA plans are under pressure to adapt and field agents are concerned about their livelihoods."