Home tours: What’s it like to live in one of the five oldest houses in Charlotte?

In a city that loves to see its old buildings torn down to make way for the new, there’s a sense of great pride and responsibility that comes with appreciating one that showcases Charlotte’s history.

One of Charlotte’s five oldest homes is on 8th Street in Fourth Ward. It was built in 1820 and expanded several times between then and 1890. It actually sits on its original site, which is unusual for some of the older homes in the area — moving houses was apparently a weekend hobby back in the day (I may be exaggerating a little, but if you chat up a Fourth Ward neighbor, you’ll usually end up finding out where their house used to be).

Jason Tornow and Paul Berry-Tornow live in one of Charlotte’s oldest homes. It was built in 1820.

Jason Tornow lives here with his husband, Paul Berry-Tornow, and their two dogs. The couple bought the house in October 2020. It has two bedrooms, four fireplaces and all the charm you’d expect from something that has been standing so long in a city that has grown and changed all around it.

“I like the quirkiness of it and the space. It’s got the eclectic mix of old world charm and our modern touches,” Jason told CharlotteFive as he gave us the tour.

Let’s take a look around:

Front entrance

From the moment you step into this home, you’ll experience the home’s 1800s-style charm mixed with decor’s modern whimsy.

The entryway of one of the five oldest homes in Charlotte.

Library

There are four fireplaces in the home, and three of them form a triangle surrounding one wall. You can see one here in the library, and there’s one in the master bedroom and one in the second bedroom.

This home in Fourth Ward was built in 1820 and expanded several times until 1890. Jason Tornow lives here with his husband, Paul Berry-Tornow.

The homeowners have fun, whimsical decor throughout their Fourth Ward home.

Living room

The living room features a large, brick double fireplace as the centerpiece of the room. This is the original portion of the home, built in 1820. There’s a large heliograph by contemporary Argentine artist León Ferrari across one wall.

The living room features a Heliograph by León Ferrari.

The living room of this Fourth Ward home, with its double fireplace, was built in 1820 and is the original portion of the house.

Dining room

The modern lighting fixture, created by German artist Christophe Mathieu, stands out against the traditional archway, fireplace and flooring of the home.

The dining room of the home in Fourth Ward offers a contrast of modern decor against the backdrop of the home built in the 1800s.

Kitchen

The kitchen of this old home is modern, with whimsical touches throughout. The stained glass window belonged to the previous homeowner and was gifted to her by a family member. Berry-Tornow and Tornow offered to let her take it with her, but she told them she felt it belonged with the home. So instead, they told her she’s welcome to come get it anytime she likes. “Fourth Ward’s neighbors are tight knit,” he said.

Don’t miss: Ingo Maurer’s Johnny B. Butterfly, an oversized light bulb hanging in front of the stained glass window.

The window in the kitchen was special to the previous homeowner, but she chose to leave it with the house. Tornow and Berry-Tornow told her she can come get it anytime she changes her mind.

This modern kitchen is part of one of Charlotte’s oldest homes.

The Fourth Ward home is full of whimsical touches, such as Ingo Maurer’s Johnny B. Butterfly oversized light bulb.

Bedroom

The master bedroom is cozy and features one of the home’s four fireplaces. Old homes of course are not known for their grand storage solutions, so the homeowners had a wall of custom shelving with a seat installed along the right wall.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The owners had storage installed along the right side of the wall.

Bathroom

The modern lighting settles in among the bathroom’s uniquely shaped room with classic touches. The claw-foot tub and plants offer a spa-like feel and the showpiece of the room is the window.

The bathroom of this Fourth Ward home has a modern lighting fixture to contrast with the claw-foot tub, decorative porcelain sink and uniquely shaped window. Oh, and plants.

Gardens

The home features gardens in both the front and backyards, and even has a small herb and vegetable garden along the side of the house. The home was recently included as part of Fourth Ward’s Secret Garden tour. The backyard is themed Japanese garden meets Southern charm.

The backyard has plenty of space for seating and a gazebo for outdoor dining.

