On home turf, Cory Booker defends his record and urges rivals to 'bring it'

NEWARK, N.J. — Within seven hours after launching his White House bid, Cory Booker ran straight into many of the main questions surrounding his candidacy.

For his first public event after launching a presidential campaign on Friday morning, the New Jersey senator invited reporters onto his front porch, where they peppered him with questions about his time as mayor of the city and his perceived coziness with corporations. In a preview of how he might react to campaign trail attacks, Booker responded to the barrage by defending his record and progressive bona fides. And amid all the scrutiny, he still tried to maintain the aspirational tone that he hopes will define his campaign.

“Everybody who’s gathered on my front lawn, we are all here because Americans from different backgrounds, different religions, even different political parties stood together, worked together, fought together to make this country stand for something,” Booker declared as he began the press conference.

While Booker espouses “love and kindness,” some have questioned whether his idealistic appeals for unity will resonate in today’s brutal political climate. The first question he faced in front of his house was about whether his benevolent approach could succeed in a heated presidential campaign.

“You know, love ain’t easy,” Booker said.

He went on to allude to some of his civil rights heroes.

“The people I admire are the people that lead by calling out the best of who we are and not the worst,” he explained.

And Booker brushed off worries about his potential rivals when Yahoo News asked how he felt about Howard Schultz, the billionaire ex-CEO of Starbucks who is considering an independent campaign and is widely seen as a threat by Democrats.

“Anything you do, there’s going to be competition,” Booker said, adding, “Bring it.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaking to reporters outside his home in Newark, after launching his presidential campaign, Feb. 1, 2019. (Photo: Hunter Walker/Yahoo News) More

Critiques of Booker, however, aren’t all based on the sentimental style of his campaign. He has also drawn skeptics on both sides of the aisle over his record. Many progressives, for example, are wary of his long history of donations from the financial industry. Those concerns seem particularly potent in a Democratic primary, given the ascendancy of the party’s left wing exemplified by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and two potential rivals in the 2020 mix, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

While he has vowed his presidential campaign will not accept money from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists, at the press conference, Booker faced questions about how he might defend himself against attacks on his past Wall Street ties.

“You know anybody who knows my history knows that my history is standing up for people that are often being hurt by bad actors. I lived in Newark during the mortgage crisis. I saw the predatory loans,” Booker said. “My record as a mayor, my record as a senator, is fighting those interests that are trying to screw people. And when it comes to defending folks I will be ferocious.”

Booker indicated he would answer those concerns with “actions.”

“We’ve got to stop bad actors from taking advantage of people,” Booker said.

As an example of this, Booker pointed to his view that credit card companies “overcharge” and noted he “fought overdraft fees as a senator.”

“I can go through the things I’ve done to hold people accountable and I think we need a lot of change from our tax laws making them more fair to ending things like carried interest,” said Booker.

Critics have also gone after the senator’s record in Newark. Shortly after he announced his presidential campaign, the Republican National Committee issued a statement dismissing him “a political opportunist who left Newark ridden with crime and an ‘emblem of poverty.’”

Booker has always vehemently defended his tenure leading the city, which stretched from 2006 until he was elected to the Senate in 2013. At the press conference, he similarly argued that he led Newark through an extremely poor economy and still did “things that other people thought were impossible to do,” including spurring economic development, population growth, major construction projects and bringing supermarkets “to food deserts.”