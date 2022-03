NextShark

Chinese professors, students and other citizens are taking an anti-war stand regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine through an open letter and a petition urging the Chinese government to honor the commitment it made to Ukraine years ago. A group of history professors from universities in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao published an open letter on Saturday which called for Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported. “As a country that was once ravaged by war, where families were destroyed, where everywhere people were dying of starvation… [w]e sympathize with the pain of the Ukrainian people,” the open letter read.