Home Upgrades That Will Stand the Test of Time

Cameron Huddleston
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

J. Pickens is no stranger to home remodeling. The designer and host of HGTV’s “The Work Around” has tackled plenty of home renovations throughout his career, and he’s learned that homeowners are concerned primarily about two things: cost and style.

Related: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Will Each Last Less Than $500

Both are important factors in home improvement projects. But you shouldn’t overlook another essential element when you’re renovating your house: longevity. If you’re going to spend the money to improve the look of your home, you want to make sure that you’re paying for renovations that will stand the test of time. Luckily, Pickens had some suggestions for long-lasting home upgrades that are worth the money.

Last updated: Feb. 18, 2021

Ceiling moldings in the interior, a detail of intricate corner.
Ceiling moldings in the interior, a detail of intricate corner.

Crown Molding

Average cost: $900 per room

A relatively easy and affordable way to upgrade your home is to install crown molding. “You get a lot of bang for your buck with moldings,” Pickens said. “They increase the style of your room, and they last forever.”

The cost to install crown molding will vary depending on the type of material you use and whether you hire a professional or do it yourself. On average, though, it costs about $900 to install crown molding in a 16- foot by 20-foot living room, according to Fixr, a website that provides cost guides and comparisons for remodeling projects. Given that the average duration of homeownership is about 13 years, the cost of adding molding to a room would break down to about $69 a year.

See: 10 Home Renovations To Make Before You Retire

Contemporary upscale home kitchen interior with cherry wood cabinets, quartz countertops, sustainable recycled linoleum floors.
Contemporary upscale home kitchen interior with cherry wood cabinets, quartz countertops, sustainable recycled linoleum floors.

Wooden Kitchen Cabinets

Average cost: $18,600

Pickens said that an HGTV survey found one of the most popular home renovations people plan to make this year is kitchen remodels. If you’re going to spend the money to update your kitchen, he recommends installing custom-made, solid-wood cabinetry. Prefabricated cabinets made of inexpensive material will last only seven or eight years before showing wear, while solid wood cabinets will remain in good condition for at least 30 years, Pickens said.

The average cost of installing custom cabinetry in a standard-sized kitchen is about $18,600, according to Fixr. Over the course of 30 years, that breaks down to about $620 a year for this home improvement.

Don’t Miss: Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

retro metal cabinet knobs in the kitchen.
retro metal cabinet knobs in the kitchen.

Cabinet Hardware

Average cost: $375 to $500

You can easily update the look of the cabinets and doors in your home by installing new hardware. “It will add a visual appeal and make your house look unique,” Pickens said. If you buy quality hardware, it should last 20 years or longer. In fact, Pickens said he has found vintage metal doorknobs and cabinet pulls that are 100 years old.

High-end cabinet handles cost about $15 to $20 a piece, and an average kitchen requires 25 handles for drawers and cabinets, according to home maintenance and repair company Mr. Handyman. So the cost of installing new, quality hardware could range from approximately $375 to $500.

Kitchen with honeycomb wall tiles and wooden worktop.
Kitchen with honeycomb wall tiles and wooden worktop.

Tile Backsplash

Average cost: $950

Replacing a worn or dated backsplash with one made of tile is an affordable way to improve the look of your kitchen — and to better protect the space between your cabinets and countertop from water, Pickens said. And it will last at least 20 years. “That will certainly stand the test of time,” he said.

On average, the cost of installing a porcelain tile backsplash in a 10-foot by 10-foot kitchen is about $950 for labor and materials, according to Fixr. Over the 20 years or more it will last, it’s a cost of approximately $47.50 a year.

Close-up of blurred leaves with a sink, green cupboard and mirror in the background in the bathroom interior.
Close-up of blurred leaves with a sink, green cupboard and mirror in the background in the bathroom interior.

Bathroom Tile

Average cost: $5 to $20 per square foot

The average cost to remodel a bathroom with a new tub, shower, flooring, vanity, and accessories is approximately $18,000, according to Fixr. To protect your investment from moisture, Pickens recommends installing tile throughout a bathroom — or at least halfway up the walls. It will help boost the resale value of your home, and it’s an upgrade that will stand the test of time. “Literally, it can last forever with very little maintenance,” Pickens said.

On average, porcelain tile costs about $5 to $20 per square foot, according to Fixr. If you just limit tile to a shower rather than the entire bathroom, the average cost to install a 3-foot by 3-foot porcelain tile shower with three walls and an 8-foot high ceiling is approximately $1,875.

A modern contemporary classic bathroom design, furnished with a classic painted cabinet, sepia toned picture on the wall, exposed brick wall and a window, a claw foot bath tub and black and white tile pattern on the floor.
A modern contemporary classic bathroom design, furnished with a classic painted cabinet, sepia toned picture on the wall, exposed brick wall and a window, a claw foot bath tub and black and white tile pattern on the floor.

Traditional Bathtub

Average cost: $500 to $3,000

If you want a bathtub separate from your shower, Pickens recommends avoiding jet tubs. They are more expensive to install and don’t stand the test of time because they can clog and require repairs. Instead, “go traditional,” he said.

A standalone soaking tub costs, on average, between approximately $500 and $3,000, according to Fixr. Pickens said you might get a better deal by purchasing a second-hand clawfoot tub and having the enamel refinished for about $150. “If you’re looking to make a renovation and make it last, an old classic tub is your best option,” Pickens said.

tankless water heater
tankless water heater

Tankless Water Heater

Average cost: $1,921

If you’re renovating your home, Pickens recommends replacing your hot water heater with a tankless heater. These systems can save you money because they heat water on demand rather than keep an entire tank of water constantly heated. Plus, gas-powered tankless water heaters can last 20 years, Pickens said.

The average cost to install a tankless water heater is approximately $1,921, according to HomeAdvisor. Over the 20 years it should last, that breaks down to a cost of about $96 a year.

Watch Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Turn off the lights.
Turn off the lights.

Light Dimmers

Average cost: $144 to install

Switching light switches to dimmers are a cost-efficient home improvement because they can save energy and should last 15 years or more, Pickens said. Dimmer switches cost about $5 to $15 and an average of $144 to install, according to HomeAdvisor. If a switch lasts at least 15 years, the cost is only $9.60 a year.

Modern room with mansard windows.
Modern room with mansard windows.

Skylights

Average cost: $450 to $1,500

If you’re looking for home remodeling ideas that don’t cost a lot but add a lot of value, consider installing a skylight to brighten up a room. “No one has ever walked into a house and said there is too much light in here,” said Pickens. The skylight in his house provides enough natural light throughout the day, which helps reduce the usage of lights during the day.

A skylight will last as long as the house does if you maintain it, Pickens said. On average, the cost of installing a skylight ranges from approximately $450 to $1,500 depending on the style that is installed, according to Fixr.

Three new replacement windows with green trim on front of house.
Three new replacement windows with green trim on front of house.

Energy-Efficient Windows

Average cost: $19,000 for average-sized house

Replacing windows with energy-efficient ones can be one of the more expensive home-improvement projects, but it’s money well spent, Pickens said. They can increase the value of your home and lower your electricity costs.

The average cost of installing energy-efficient windows throughout a 2,450-square foot house is approximately $19,000, according to the National Association of Realtors’ “Remodeling Impact Report.” However, over the 30-plus years, these windows should last and the annual cost would be about $633.

A worker installing hardwood floor in an American upscale home.
A worker installing hardwood floor in an American upscale home.

Hardwood or Engineered Wood Flooring

Average cost: $4,000

You’d be much better off installing wood flooring rather than carpet when remodeling a home because carpet doesn’t stand the test of time, Pickens said. One glass of spilled grape juice could ruin your carpet 10 minutes after installing it. “Your hardwood floors could last 100 years,” Pickens said. “You don’t get better value than that.”

The average cost of installing 200 square feet of hardwood flooring is about $4,000, according to Fixr. Engineered wood flooring that is made with plywood and a hardwood veneer cost about the same to install and can last as long. Over 100 years, the cost of installing hardwood flooring is only $40 a year. For an even more affordable option, Pickens recommends vinyl composite core flooring that replicates the look of hardwood flooring.

white plastic window on the wall lined with yellow siding.
white plastic window on the wall lined with yellow siding.

Exterior Siding

Average cost: $6,000 to $13,000

To spruce up the look of the exterior of your home, consider installing siding. Vinyl siding is a low-cost and low-maintenance option. There also are a variety of new materials in the same price range as vinyl that will last as long — at least 30 years, Pickens said.

The cost to install vinyl siding on an average two-story house ranges from approximately $6,000 to $13,000, according to DIY Network. Over the course of the 30 years, the siding will last, the $13,000 installing cost breaks down to about $433 a year.

&quot;Construction Worker, Building Activity, Built Structure, Construction Site, Copy Space, Fiberglass Insulation&quot;, Fibreglass, HOUSE, Home Improvement, Home Interior, Horizontal, Industry, Installing, Insulation, Ladder, Manual Worker, Men, Pollution Mask, Protective Glove, Protective Workwear, Stud, Wall, batt, construction, jeans, protection, working
"Construction Worker, Building Activity, Built Structure, Construction Site, Copy Space, Fiberglass Insulation", Fibreglass, HOUSE, Home Improvement, Home Interior, Horizontal, Industry, Installing, Insulation, Ladder, Manual Worker, Men, Pollution Mask, Protective Glove, Protective Workwear, Stud, Wall, batt, construction, jeans, protection, working

Insulation

Average cost: $3,500 to $4,500

“Insulating your house is something people try to skimp on,” Pickens said. But this home upgrade can pay off because it will help cut energy costs over time. And it should last as long as your house does. On average, it costs $3,500 to $4,500 to install blown-in insulation into a 2,500 square-foot house, according to Fixr.

Backyard deck with deck chairs and a pergola on a sunny summer day.
Backyard deck with deck chairs and a pergola on a sunny summer day.

Deck

Average cost: $7,229

Adding a deck to your home can increase its value because it can increase your living space, Pickens said. If you want a deck to stand the test of time, he recommends using composite decking materials. “A well-made deck of composite materials will last you 30 years without having it restained or repainted,” he said.

On average, it costs about $7,229 to install a 200- to 500-square foot deck in wood or composite materials, according to HomeAdvisor. That breaks down to about $241 a year over the course of 30 years.

An American flag flies from the open porch and gardens surround a small single family home on a Spring afternoon on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast.
An American flag flies from the open porch and gardens surround a small single family home on a Spring afternoon on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast.

Landscaping

Average cost: $13,200

If you want to create a good first impression when guests or potential buyers come to your home, invest in landscaping. “Always with landscaping, it’s money well spent,” Pickens said. And it will last forever if you maintain it well.

The cost of landscaping can vary greatly depending on the plants you choose and the size of the project. However, the average cost for landscape design and installation in an average-sized yard of 1,200 square feet is approximately $13,200, according to Fixr.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Home Upgrades That Will Stand the Test of Time

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 21 Pastel Nails That Are Surprisingly Cool for 2021

    Here's proof that pastel doesn't have to be predictable.&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Must Read: 'Grazia' U.S.A. Rolls Out First Digital Cover Starring Keke Palmer, Industry Leaders Launch #ChangeFashion Campaign

    Plus, the party is paused for Alexander Wang.

  • 51 Best Movies on Disney Plus to Stream Right Now, Including Brandy’s Cinderella

    A little something for everyone is streaming right now on Disney+.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Subtly Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Their Pregnancy Announcement

    We love this. ❤️

  • The Crown’s storylines could have been ‘so much worse’, says Gillian Anderson

    Gillian Anderson, who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the most recent series of Netflix’s The Crown, has commented on the issue of whether the drama should have a disclaimer stating that it’s fiction, not fact – and argues that the series has actually been kind to the royal family. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced last November that he planned to ask the streamer to add a health warning, lest viewers get confused. Netflix subsequently stated that it would do no such thing, as it had “always presented The Crown as drama.” Speaking to InStyle, Anderson supported that decision, saying: “It’s obvious that we're doing a TV show and that these are characters based on real-life people.” She added: “To me, it just felt like drama for the sake of drama. But I get that there are a lot of people invested.” Anderson also pointed out that the series could have been a lot more embarrassing for the Royal family. “There’s a lot of stuff that could have been written about – but was not – that is so much worse than what ended up in the show,” she teased. “There has been kindness extended in certain areas where it didn't have to be.” The fourth series of The Crown depicts Prince Charles’s failed marriage to Princess Diana and continued affair with the married Camilla Parker Bowles, and has likely made for uncomfortable viewing in certain quarters. Friends of the Prince of Wales are concerned that the younger generation might accept the depiction as gospel, and grow more critical of Prince Charles - although some commentators actually think the show has humanised the royal family.

  • 11 Shows to Watch When Outlander's Off the Air

    Because you can only reread the books so many times.From Town & Country

  • Bathrooms So Pretty, You Might Never Leave the Tub

    From simple style updates to renovation inspiration. From Redbook

  • Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once

    The essentials. (Netflix password not included.)From Marie Claire

  • Meghan Markle's Go-To Designer Erdem Launches Ready-to-Wear Wedding

    These gorgeous wedding dresses are available now for brides who don't want to wait. From Town & Country

  • Experts Say These Are the Best Magnesium Supplements to Boost Low Levels

    Plus, exactly how to tell if you need more of this crucial mineral in the first place.From Prevention

  • These Baileys Cocktail Recipes Are Exactly What Your St. Patty's Day Party Needs

    Here's how to add the Irish cream to everything.From Delish

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Sit Down with Oprah in a Primetime Interview

    Mark your calendar for March 7.

  • Alexis Ohanian Wore the Best T-Shirt to Serena Williams's Australian Open Match

    Lest we forget: There is no greater athlete than Serena Jameka Williams.

  • 20 Beloved Stores That Closed for Good (or Massively Downsized) In 2020

    It was a tough year for us all.From Good Housekeeping

  • Just 20 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Your 10th Wedding Anniversary That'll Probs Make Your Spouse Happy-Cry

    Apparently, the traditional gift theme is tin/aluminum. Who knew? From Cosmopolitan

  • Rose Leslie & Kit Harington Have Secretly Welcomed Their First Child Together

    Kit Harington and Rose Leslie officially have a baby wildling on...

  • The Best Vegan Cabbage Recipes

    Veg it up!From Delish

  • Vegan and Gluten-Free Baked Doughnuts

    You could hightail it to a specialty bakery and shell out the big bucks for a fancy plant-based doughnut…or you could easily make a whole batch at home. Don’t believe...

  • 6 Face Mask Mistakes You're Making, According to a Doctor

    At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely inadvisable to go out in public without wearing a mask. Why? Wearing a protective face covering has been found time and again to be one of the most effective methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19. However, there is a decent chance you aren’t maximizing the effectiveness of your face mask, according to Karen Jubanyik, MD, Yale Medicine Emergency Medicine Physician, Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Yale School of Medicine and one of the authors of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read on to learn about the biggest mask mistakes you are making—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 “Treat Your Mask Like Underwear” If you aren’t wearing and caring for your mask like your finest pieces of lingerie, then you are making a huge mistake. “The best analogy is to treat your mask like underwear,” Dr. Jubanyik tells Eat This, Not That! Health. 2 Make Sure It Fits Well You wouldn’t wear baggy underwear or a bra that is too tight, so think about your mask in a similar way, making sure it is well-fitting. “A poorly fitting mask will have you grabbing at it and you need to avoid touching your face/mask,” Dr. Jubanyik points out. 3 Your Material Matters Scratchy undies and bras can make your day miserable and so can a mask made out of subpar material. “Make sure it is a comfortable material for your skin,” says Dr. Jubanyik. “You do not want to break out in a rash due to irritation from the material. If this happens, you will not want to wear the mask as much as you should.” 4 Don’t Re-Wear Them If the thought of wearing dirty underwear two days in a row grosses you out, you should avoid re-wearing a soiled mask. “Wash after every use,” Dr. Jubanyik asserts. 5 Wash Your Mask Like Your Undergarments Cleaning your mask properly is not only key in terms of disinfection, but also making sure it will last as long as possible. “Wash in hot water,” instructs Dr. Jubanyik. “Dry fine materials in air, while more durable fabrics can go in the dryer." 6 Don’t Share With Others You probably don’t let your friends and family wear your underwear. Dr. Jubanyik suggests maintaining the same policy with your mask. “Do not share with others,” she says. 7 How to Survive This Pandemic As for yourself, keep you mask clean and follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a (clean!) face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.