Home vandalized after California man hangs effigy of Biden

The Northern California home of a supporter of President Donald Trump was vandalized Friday after an effigy of Joe Biden accompanied by the word "cheater" was hung from its second-story roof with a rope, authorities said.

NBC Bay Area video shows an SUV in the driveway of the Brentwood, California, residence with a smashed windshield after vandals struck about midnight. The home's garage was painted with graffiti that described Trump with an epithet.

The vandalism, including tossed eggs, was reported after protests decrying the effigy broke out Thursday night and police blocked the adjacent street in response, the station said. No arrests were reported.

Damage to a Trump supporter's home in Brentwood, Calif., from protests that ensued over what appeared to be an effigy of Joe Biden hanging from the roof of the home. (NBC Bay Area)

On Thursday, Brentwood police said the home's owner agreed to take down the mannequin. The home also displayed Trump's name in lights.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office determined no criminal act had taken place when the Biden mannequin was displayed, spokesman Scott Alonso said.

Brentwood police said the results of its inquiry into the matter would nonetheless be forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service. The Secret Service, which is charged with protecting presidents and nominees, does not comment on potential investigations, spokeswoman Julia McMurray said.