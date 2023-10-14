Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in McKees Rocks
Police are investigating in McKees Rocks after spent shell casings were found Friday night.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, investigators responded around 10:40 p.m. First responders found several spent casings on the ground near 2nd St and Broadway Ave.
At least one vehicle and a home were struck, but no injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to call the county tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
