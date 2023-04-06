Home video surveillance helps Fresno prosecutors build case against murder suspect

A Fresno man who was arrested in March for a parole violation will now be put on trial for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Raymond Angelo Guido, 31, is charged with the shooting death of 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo in what police suspect was a robbery. Castillo’s wallet was found near Guido’s southeast Fresno apartment.

The shooting happened at 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 30 near the intersection of Jackson and Turner avenues, said Fresno police detective Mark Yee.

Yee testified Wednesday in Guido’s preliminary hearing in Judge Brian Alvarez’s courtroom. Alvarez found there was enough evidence against Guido to proceed with a jury trial.

Yee said home surveillance video and Ring security cameras helped piece together the moments before, during and after the shooting.

Detectives saw on neighbors’ home video two males, one with dark-colored clothing and the other with light-colored clothing, walking on Barton Avenue near Thomas Avenue. They also saw a muzzle flash from a single gunshot fired by the person in the dark-colored clothing.

The two men are then seen running west on Thomas Avenue near Leavenworth Elementary School. A neighbor told police she saw the two men and described them as two young Hispanic males with one of them carrying a firearm.

About 10 minutes later, Castillo is seen on video walking south on nearby Jackson Avenue, about a block east of the school.

“He is briefly out of the camera’s view but then a few seconds later he is seen walking with another person,” Yee said. “The video is not clear enough to see what transpired but then another person comes into the picture. And that’s when you see five muzzle flashes. Five gunshots were fired into the victim’s body and then he falls to the ground.”

The two suspects ran in opposite directions. Police caught up with Guido on March 2 when he was arrested on a parole violation. Yee said one of the probation officers supplied him with a photo of Guido. Yee also had a fairly good image of the suspect from one of the Ring cameras.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Cobb asked Yee if it was the same person and he said it was.

The second suspect has not been arrested. And that concerns Guido’s defense attorney Jose Salazar

Salazar questioned Yee about the quality of the video he and other detectives pored over, saying he did not think it was conclusive.

Guido was last arrested in May 2020 on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. He had four other felony charges going back to 2015.