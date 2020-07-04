Home of the Week: Finding serenity in a 1950s Venice bungalow

A former owner of the Venice got hands-on when it came time to renovate the 1950s bungalow, learning CAD software in order to assist the design process. Listed for $3.895 million, the single-story house has a clean aesthetic with white plaster walls, bleached French oak floors and picture windows that let in natural light. Outside, the fenced and gated residence has a small swimming pool that is surrounded by decking. A guest suite with a kitchenette sits nearby. (Westside Estate Agency)

This Venice bungalow takes the concept of do-it-yourself projects to a whole new level. When renovating the 1950s home, a former owner learned how to use computer-aided design software to realize his vision.

Taking its cues from Scandinavian design, the fenced and gated home is unapologetic in its clean composition. Smooth plaster walls and bleached French oak floors give the interior a calming feel. Outside, olive trees and simple grasses surround a small swimming pool and decking.

The details

Location: 2328 Glencoe Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $3.895 million

Built: 1952

Living area: 2,330 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 5,859 square feet

Features: Waterworks fixtures; Lutron lighting and shade system; Le Cornue stove; rooftop deck; detached guest suite with kitchenette

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $2.135 million, a 16.1% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Ehrlich, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 860-8885

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.