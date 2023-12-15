Home where 4 University of Idaho students were murdered is set to be destroyed

Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month. | Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

On Nov. 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, were found dead in their off-campus home.

The Moscow, Idaho, home where the students lived off-campus is now set to be torn down, starting on Dec. 28, according to a university statement. But not everyone agrees with this decision.

The defense team representing Bryan Kohberger, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the students’ deaths, asked the university if it could take photographs and footage of the home before its destruction.

Kohberger is pleading not guilty to the charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

The university obtained the King Road home in early 2023 and has intended to destroy it.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” school President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

Demolition of the home may take several days, the university said. “The decision to tear down the home during winter break was made as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area.”

The Goncalves family attorney Shanon Gray released a statement reported by a CBS News affiliate, “Let us ask this: Isn’t it better to have the King Rd. House and not need it than need the house and not have it? That has been our question to the Prosecution and the University of Idaho for the entire time the demo of the King Road has been an issue. But why is it even up for discussion? This is one of the most horrific crimes in the history of Idaho and the University of Idaho wants to destroy one of the most critical pieces of evidence in the case and it is also important to make note that there is now a demolition date before there is a even a trial date set. This alone speaks volumes.”