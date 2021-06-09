Home is where the art is: The paintings hanging in Boris and Carrie Johnson’s flat

Part of Derek Boshier's oil painting 'I Wonder What My Heroes Think of the Space Race', one of the artworks on display in the 11 Downing Street flat

Works by the pop artist who designed the Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover and a former Telegraph cartoonist are among those selected by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie for the walls of their home in Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson have taken advantage of his access to the government art collection to display 44 works, including a nod to Mrs Johnson's connections to the Birley family in a series of prints of upmarket nightclub Annabel's.

A freedom of information request by The Spectator revealed that the art hangs in the flat above Number 11 Downing Street, where the Johnsons live.

The flat became the subject of controversy after it was revealed that Lord Brownlow, a Conservative Party donor, helped the Prime Minister with the cost of its renovation. The revamp reportedly involved gold wallpaper that costs more than £800 per roll and was said to be masterminded by interior designer Lulu Lytle.

A report by Mr Johnson's ethics adviser later found the Prime Minister had paid the bill for the renovations personally.

The works hanging in the flat include several by Peter Blake, a pop artist best known for designing the sleeve of the Beatles' eighth studio album. One of the works, "Untitled", features a topless 1920s flapper against a backdrop of historical scenes from the Industrial Revolution.

Fat Boy, one of the Peter Blake works hanging in the Downing Street flat

... and Late Night Conversation, one of a series of prints by the cartoonist Nicholas Garland - Crown Copyright, UK

The flat is also adorned with a series of 14 prints by the cartoonist Nicholas Garland, who worked for The Telegraph for 45 years between 1966 and 2011, with a four-year hiatus in the late 1980s when he worked at The Independent.

Mr Johnson also hired Mr Garland to draw cartoons for The Spectator during his time as editor of the magazine.

The prints show scenes from the inside of Annabel's, a private members' club in Mayfair. It is thought to be the only nightclub the Queen has ever attended and was named by its founder, Mark Birley, after his wife.

Lady Annabel later married Sir James Goldsmith, who is the father of the foreign office minister Lord Goldsmith. The peer is also Mrs Johnson's close personal friend and former boss.

Mrs Johnson now works under Robin Birley, Mr Goldsmith's half-brother, who is a trustee at the Aspinall Foundation, the charity at which she works as a communications manager.

Other works on the walls of Number 11 include Derek Boshier's oil painting "I Wonder What My Heroes Think of the Space Race" and Graham Sutherland's entry to the 1951 Festival of Britain, "The Origins of the Land".