This Homebuilder's Sobering 2019 Outlook Should Give Investors Pause

Typically, when a company needs to give investors some bad news, management tries to slide it in among some good news. This past quarter, though, homebuilder PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) didn't bother to sugarcoat things. While earnings were more or less in line with the rest of the industry, management served up a more somber view of the 2019 market.

Here's a look at PulteGroup's most recent earnings results and why management doesn't like what it sees for 2019.

New home in a PulteGroup community. More

Image source: PulteGroup.

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2108 Q4 2017 Revenue $2.99 billion $2.65 billion $2.79 billion Net income $237.6 million $289.5 million $77.4 million EPS (diluted) $0.84 $1.01 $0.26

DATA SOURCE: PULTEGROUP EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

This quarter's result had some funky numbers that made net income look less impressive. Management said the company took about $85 million in pre-tax land charges and some reserve adjustments for its financial-services business. Absent these charges, net income would have been $1.11 per share.

The sales side was a mixed bag. On one hand, sales in Florida were exceptional and helped to offset declines in other segments. Overall, PulteGroup's unit sales were up 1%, but it was able to notch a 6% revenue increase over last year thanks to higher average selling prices. At the same time, costs were on the rise, as selling, general, and administrative costs ticked up to 10.1% of revenue.

Bar chart of PHM closings by region for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Shows sharp increase in Florida offsetting declines in other segments More

Data source: PulteGroup. Chart by author.

The most alarming part of the company's press release, however, was that net new orders declined about 11% from this time last year and that its backlog value decreased by 5%. PulteGroup entered 2019 with a total order backlog of $3.8 billion.

What management had to say

For the most part, homebuilder executives have been rather optimistic when discussing the outlook for 2019 and beyond. While some acknowledged that affordability has been a recent headwind, they all pointed to pent-up demand from a multi-year deficit in housing starts and the millennial generation's entrance into prime homeownership age.

CEO Ryan Marshall's comments, however, were sobering. His statements on affordability raised more questions about 2019 than any other executive has thus far: