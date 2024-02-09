Homebuyer assaulted by suspected squatters

Feb. 9—At 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a weapon brandished at a residence in the area of Flora and Washington streets.

According to police, the victim said he entered a home he was in the process of buying with a group of people when a man armed with a pistol confronted him.

The man pushed the victim to the ground before putting the gun to his neck, according to police department records.

Officers arrived on scene, and used drones in an effort to locate the assailant and two other people with him; however, the suspect and his companions were not located.

One of the people with the victim believed the assailant and his companions were squatting in the residence, police said.

The assailant was described as a bearded white man with dirty hair, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

His companions were described as a white man in a gray hooded sweater, plaid shirt and white and red Converse shoes; and a white woman in all black clothing, carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.