Homebuyers catch a breather in Norfolk County as prices fall. See by how much

Norfolk County's median sale price for houses fell more than 10% from August to September, according to newly released data.

September's median price was $665,000, down from August's $740,366, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to September 2022, the median price was up 6.9% from $622,000.

The number of recorded sales in Norfolk County plummeted by 78.9% since September 2022 from 2,511 to 530 this September.

For single-family homes, the $701,000 median selling price in Norfolk County was down 10.4% in September from $782,500 the month before. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 7.9% from a median of $650,000.

Sixty-seven condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more this September, compared to 412 in September 2022.

The median condominium and townhome sale price decreased by 12.1% from $593,500 in August to $521,900 in September. Compared to September 2022, the price was up 14.7% from $455,000. Twenty-one homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 62 in September 2022.

Realtor.com collects sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.patriotledger.com.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $550,166 this September, down 6.6% from $588,792 in August. There were 4,851 recorded sales in the state this September, down 74.7% from 19,196 in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 25.7% from $4.8 billion in August to $3.6 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.47% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 11.7% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts decreased by 4.9% from a median of $610,000 in August to $580,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 12.6% from $515,000.

The sale price of condominiums and townhomes in the state dropped 7.3% from a median of $529,166 in August to $490,750 in September. The price is up 9.1% from September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: House prices in Norfolk County fell from August to September